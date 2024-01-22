English | हिंदी

Modified On Jan 22, 2024 07:58 AM

It packs a lot of premium comforts and the larger battery variants claim a range of up to 421 km

Tata Punch EV

The first model based on the new Tata Acti.EV pure electric platform entered the market recently - the Tata Punch EV. On the day of the price announcement, Tata also revealed that customer deliveries are slated to begin from 22 January, i.e. today.

Punch EV Variants

The Punch EV is available in five broad variant levels - Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus. Furthermore, there are “S” variants for the top three that add a sunroof as well. 

Punch EV Battery And Powertrains

Tata Punch EV Rear

Tata is offering the Punch EV with two all-new battery pack options - 25kWh and 35kWh. The MIDC range for the smaller battery is 315 km and 421 km for the larger one. They also get different levels of performance - 82 PS/ 114 Nm and 122 PS and 190 Nm, respectively. Both battery options can support 50kW DC fast charging to replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 56 minutes.

Punch EV Features

The Tata Punch EV not only gets an updated front fascia over the internal combustion engine (ICE) Punch, but also a lot of feature upgrades. It gets ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and driver’s cluster, 360-degree camera and the Arcade,EV app suite. Another Tata-first with the Punch EV is the jeweled rotary dial for the drive selector with a built-in display.

 Tata Punch EV Dashboard

It comes with six airbags, ISOFIX, electronic stability control, ISOFIX, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill hold assist for the standard safety kit. Higher variants get an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill descent control, and blind spot viewing monitor, 

Punch EV Prices

The Tata Punch EV slots in between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV, and is priced accordingly as well. Its introductory prices are as follows: 

 

Mid-range (25kWh)

Long Range (35kWh)

Ex-showroom prices

Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh

Sunroof variants attract an extra Rs 50,000 as does the option of a 7.2kW AC charging option with the larger battery pack variants.

