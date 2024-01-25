Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 Loses Features As Part Of 2024 Update

Published On Jan 25, 2024 08:12 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The mid-spec variant of the Scorpio N now gets a smaller touchscreen and misses out on AdrenoX connected car technology

Mahindra Scorpio N feature set reshuffled for 2024.

Most changes are to the mid-spec Z6 variant, only offered with the diesel engine.

Now gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with less technology.

Also loses the cooled glove box and 7-inch TFT multi-information display.

Prices hiked in 2024, and Z6 has gotten pricier by up to Rs 31,000.

One of the key models included in Mahindra’s 2024 price hike is the Mahindra Scorpio N. However, as part of the IMCR (Integrated Material Cost Reduction) changes, the lower variants of the Scorpio N have lost out on some feature comforts, especially the mid-spec Z6 variant. These apply to all orders for the SUV starting 2024.

What’s Changed For Scorpio N Z6?

Prior to the 2024 update, the Z6 variant was the entry-level for the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that featured Mahindra’s AdrenoX interface and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This included connected car features and built-in Alexa for voice-enabled requests. The mid-spec Scorpio N also came with the 7-inch TFT multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

Now, the Z6 variants are more expensive by up to Rs 31,000 and no longer offer the features stated above. Instead, it now comes with a 7-inch infotainment unit which only supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and no connected car tech. The instrument cluster now gets a 4.2-inch monochrome display.

Mahindra used to offer the Scorpio N with a cooled glove box as standard but has now limited it to the top-spec Z8 and Z8L variants only.

Scorpio N Powertrains

The Mahindra Scorpio N gets the choice of a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (203 PS/ 380 Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (132 PS/ 300 Nm to 175 PS/ 400 Nm). Both are offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. There’s also the choice of a 4WD powertrain with the more powerful diesel engine in some variants.

The Scorpio N Z6 is a diesel-only variant.

Prices And Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N prices currently range from Rs 13.26 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is a more rugged alternative to the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier/ Safari, and MG Hector/ Hector Plus.

Related: Mahindra Scorpio N vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic