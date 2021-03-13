Top 6 Newly Launched Cars With The Highest Waiting Periods: Mahindra Thar, Renault Kiger, Tata Safari And More

Published On Mar 13, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

Of all the newly launched cars in the last 6 months, the Mahindra Thar and Nissan Magnite currently attract the highest waiting periods

In the last six months, we saw many new launches including new generation models, facelifts and even some brand new cars. But for the most part, the Indian consumers’ focus was on SUVs, including the new Thar, sub-compact SUVs like the Magnite and Kiger, the third-generation Safari and the facelifted Fortuner. These cars became an instant hit, rapidly moving on to become some of the most popular models in their segment.

So, should you be planning to buy any of these six newly launched cars, here’s how much you’ll have to wait:

Hyundai i20

City Waiting Period Mumbai 2 months Delhi 2 - 3 months Bangalore 1.5 - 2 months Chennai 2 months

The i20 currently faces a maximum waiting period of 3 months in Delhi.

The top-end Asta (O) turbo-petrol DCT (dual-clutch automatic) variant faces the highest waiting period in all the metro cities.

The lower-spec variants demand a lower waiting period of up to 1.5 months.

Mahindra Thar

Variant/Combination Waiting Period Convertible Top Up to 6 months Hard Top Diesel Manual 9.5 to 10 months Hard Top Diesel AT 10 months Hard Top Petrol MT 6 months Hard Top Petrol AT 10 months

The waiting period for the Thar is the same for most of the cities. However, there are different waiting periods for each variant.

The convertible top and hardtop petrol MT variants demand a waiting period of up to six months.

The diesel and petrol automatic and diesel manual are facing a waiting period of up to 10 months.

Mahindra has ramped up production of the Thar, but the waiting period is still running high.

This also means that if you book a Thar now, you might actually get it in 2022.

Tata Safari

City Waiting Period New Delhi 2 months Bangalore 1 month Mumbai 1 - 1.5 months Hyderabad 2 months Pune 1.5 - 2 months Chennai 1 - 1.5 months Jaipur 1 - 1.5 months Ahmedabad 1.5 - 2 months Gurgaon 1 month Lucknow 2 months Kolkata 1 month Thane 1 - 1.5 months Surat 1 month Ghaziabad 2 - 2.5 months Chandigarh 1.5 - 2 months Patna 1 - 1.5 months Coimbatore 1 - 1.5 months Faridabad 1 - 1.5 months Indore 2 months Noida 2 months

The Safari currently has a maximum waiting period of up to 2.5 months.

Metro cities like Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai have comparatively lower waiting periods, sometimes as low as 1.5 months.

The highest waiting period is seen in cities like Ghaziabad, Indore, Noida, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Pune.

In this list, the Safari is one of the cars with the lowest waiting periods.

Renault Kiger

City Waiting Delhi 2 months Bangalore 1 month Mumbai 15 days Chennai 2 months Jaipur 1.5 - 2 months Gurgaon 2 months Lucknow 1 month Thane 2 months Chandigarh 2 months Patna 1.5 - 2 months Faridabad 2 months Indore 1.5 - 2 months Noida 1 - 1.5 months

In comparison to the Magnite, the Kiger has far shorter waiting periods.

Its maximum waiting period is up to 2 months, seen in Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Thane, Chandigarh and Faridabad.

In Mumbai, you could actually get the Kiger ready within just 15 days of purchase.

Kiger is one of the latest launches that you can see in this list.

Nissan Magnite

City Magnite Delhi 1 - 7 months Bangalore 5 months Mumbai 3-3.5 months Chennai 2 - 3 months Jaipur 4.5 - 5 months Gurgaon 1 - 7 months Lucknow 4.5 - 6 months Thane 3 - 3.5 months Chandigarh 1 - 5 months Patna 3 months Faridabad 1 - 5 months Indore 1 - 7 months Noida 2 to 4 months

Every variant of the Magnite has a different waiting period.

The base-spec XE and XL variant demands the highest waiting period of up to 7 months in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon and Indore.

The least waiting period is seen for the top-end XL CVT variant, up to a month.

Nissan has ramped up the production of the Magnite, which should bring down its waiting period to 2-3 months.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift

City Waiting Period Mumbai 2 -3 months Delhi 3 - 4 months Bangalore 3 months Chennai 4 months

The Fortuner and Legender variants face different waiting periods in Delhi and Mumbai.

The Legender variant faces a maximum waiting period of up to 4 months in Delhi and Chennai.

The least waiting period is 2 months, for the Fortuner 4X4 variant.

