  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsTop 6 Newly Launched Cars With The Highest Waiting Periods: Mahindra Thar, Renault Kiger, Tata Safari And More

Top 6 Newly Launched Cars With The Highest Waiting Periods: Mahindra Thar, Renault Kiger, Tata Safari And More

Published On Mar 13, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

  • 1601 Views
  • Write a comment

Of all the newly launched cars in the last 6 months, the Mahindra Thar and Nissan Magnite currently attract the highest waiting periods

In the last six months, we saw many new launches including new generation models, facelifts and even some brand new cars. But for the most part, the Indian consumers’ focus was on SUVs, including the new Thar, sub-compact SUVs like the Magnite and Kiger, the third-generation Safari and the facelifted Fortuner. These cars became an instant hit, rapidly moving on to become some of the most popular models in their segment. 

So, should you be planning to buy any of these six newly launched cars, here’s how much you’ll have to wait: 

Hyundai i20

City

Waiting Period

Mumbai

2 months

Delhi

2 - 3 months

Bangalore

1.5 - 2 months

Chennai

2 months

  • The i20 currently faces a maximum waiting period of 3 months in Delhi. 

  • The top-end Asta (O) turbo-petrol DCT (dual-clutch automatic) variant faces the highest waiting period in all the metro cities. 

  • The lower-spec variants demand a lower waiting period of up to 1.5 months. 

Mahindra Thar

1,577 Units Of Mahindra Thar Diesel Variants Recalled

Variant/Combination

Waiting Period

Convertible Top

Up to 6 months 

Hard Top Diesel Manual

9.5 to 10 months

Hard Top Diesel AT

10 months

Hard Top Petrol MT

6 months

Hard Top Petrol AT

10 months

  • The waiting period for the Thar is the same for most of the cities. However, there are different waiting periods for each variant. 

  • The convertible top and hardtop petrol MT variants demand a waiting period of up to six months. 

  • The diesel and petrol automatic and diesel manual are facing a waiting period of up to 10 months. 

  • Mahindra has ramped up production of the Thar, but the waiting period is still running high. 

  • This also means that if you book a Thar now, you might actually get it in 2022. 

Tata Safari

2021 Tata Safari

City

Waiting Period

New Delhi

2 months

Bangalore

1 month

Mumbai

1 - 1.5 months

Hyderabad

2 months

Pune

1.5 - 2 months

Chennai

1 - 1.5 months

Jaipur

1 - 1.5 months

Ahmedabad

1.5 - 2 months

Gurgaon

1 month

Lucknow

2 months

Kolkata

1 month

Thane

1 - 1.5 months

Surat

1 month

Ghaziabad

2 - 2.5 months

Chandigarh

1.5 - 2 months

Patna

1 - 1.5 months

Coimbatore

1 - 1.5 months

Faridabad

1 - 1.5 months

Indore

2 months

Noida

2 months

  • The Safari currently has a maximum waiting period of up to 2.5 months. 

  • Metro cities like Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai have comparatively lower waiting periods, sometimes as low as 1.5 months. 

  • The highest waiting period is seen in cities like Ghaziabad, Indore, Noida, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Pune. 

  • In this list, the Safari is one of the cars with the lowest waiting periods. 

Renault Kiger

2021 Renault Kiger: First Drive Review

City

Waiting

Delhi

2 months

Bangalore

1 month

Mumbai

15 days

Chennai

2 months

Jaipur

1.5 - 2 months

Gurgaon

2 months

Lucknow

1 month

Thane

2 months

Chandigarh

2 months

Patna

1.5 - 2 months

Faridabad

2 months

Indore

1.5 - 2 months

Noida

1 - 1.5 months

  • In comparison to the Magnite, the Kiger has far shorter waiting periods. 

  • Its maximum waiting period is up to 2 months, seen in Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Thane, Chandigarh and Faridabad. 

  • In Mumbai, you could actually get the Kiger ready within just 15 days of purchase. 

  • Kiger is one of the latest launches that you can see in this list. 

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

City

Magnite

Delhi

1 - 7 months

Bangalore

5 months

Mumbai

3-3.5 months

Chennai

2 - 3 months

Jaipur

4.5 - 5 months

Gurgaon

1 - 7 months

Lucknow

4.5 - 6 months

Thane

3 - 3.5 months

Chandigarh

1 - 5 months

Patna

3 months

Faridabad

1 - 5 months

Indore

1 - 7 months

Noida

2 to 4 months

  • Every variant of the Magnite has a different waiting period. 

  • The base-spec XE and XL variant demands the highest waiting period of up to 7 months in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon and Indore. 

  • The least waiting period is seen for the top-end XL CVT variant, up to a month. 

  • Nissan has ramped up the production of the Magnite, which should bring down its waiting period to 2-3 months. 

Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched At Rs 29.98 Lakh. Now Available In 2 Avatars

City

Waiting Period

Mumbai

2 -3 months

Delhi

3 - 4 months

Bangalore

3 months

Chennai

4 months

  • The Fortuner and Legender variants face different waiting periods in Delhi and Mumbai. 

  • The Legender variant faces a maximum waiting period of up to 4 months in Delhi and Chennai. 

  • The least waiting period is 2 months, for the Fortuner 4X4 variant.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar

5 comments
1
S
sudhanshu gupta
Mar 14, 2021 3:58:18 PM

going to cancel my mahindra thar, crooks. Anand mahindra is creating drama in twitter showing he is very sincere.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    S
    sabin kumar
    Mar 13, 2021 11:39:47 PM

    Never going to buy any mahindra product in future till my death and also not going to suggest any product of this 3rd class company. They are making fools with pride

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      S
      sabin kumar
      Mar 13, 2021 11:38:04 PM

      I booked on 4th oct..but its been 6 month..abhi to koi delivery nhi hui h...bewkoof bana diya h mahindra ne..never going to buy any mahindra product in future and not going to siggest anyone for this zer

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        View More Comments
        Read Full News
        • Tata Safari
        • Renault Kiger
        • Mahindra Thar
        Big Saving !!
        Save upto 36% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
        VIEW USED MAHINDRA THAR IN NEW DELHI

        Similar cars to compare & consider

        Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
        • Trending
        • Recent

        Trending Suv

        • Latest
        • Upcoming
        • Popular
        Latest Cars
        Upcoming Cars
        Popular Cars
        *Estimated Price New Delhi
        space Image
        ×
        Which is your city ?