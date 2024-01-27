2024 Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun vs Honda Elevate vs MG Astor vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Specification Comparison
The Hyundai Creta has become a more rounded package with the refresh, but does it have enough tricks up its sleeve to take on the premium set of rivals on paper? Time to find out
We recently got the facelifted Hyundai Creta in India, with its prices starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). While we have already compared it against the Kia Seltos and the Maruti Grand Vitara-Toyota Hyryder duo, in this story let’s check out how it fares against some other premium petrol-only rivals on paper:
Dimensions
|
2024 Hyundai Creta
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Honda Elevate
|
MG Astor
|
Citroen C3 Aircross
|
Length
|
4330 mm
|
4225 mm
|
4221 mm
|
4312 mm
|
4323 mm
|
4323 mm
|
Width
|
1790 mm
|
1760 mm
|
1760 mm
|
1790 mm
|
1809 mm
|
1796 mm
|
Height
|
1635 mm*
|
1612 mm
|
1612 mm
|
1650 mm
|
1650 mm
|
1665 mm (5-seater)/ 1669 mm (7-seater)
|
Wheelbase
|
2610 mm
|
2651 mm
|
2651 mm
|
2650 mm
|
2585 mm
|
2671 mm
|
Boot Space
|
433 litres
|
385 litres
|
385 litres
|
458 litres
|
Not Available
|
444 litres (5-seater)/ 511 litres (7-seater with third row seats removed)
*with roof rails
-
The new Hyundai Creta is the longest SUV here, beating even the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross by 7 mm.
-
It’s the MG SUV which is the widest among the models mentioned above. The Creta, on the other hand, is as wide as the Honda Elevate (1790 mm).
-
As the Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun are essentially the same products underneath (since they are based on the same platform), they have the same width, height, wheelbase, and even boot space.
-
When it comes to the length of the wheelbase and the total boot space on offer, it’s the Citroen C3 Aircross that tops the list. It is the only compact SUV here that is available with both 5- and 7-seater options.
Powertrain
|
2024 Hyundai Creta
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Honda Elevate
|
MG Astor
|
Citroen C3 Aircross
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre N.A.* petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre N.A.* petrol
|
1.3-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre N.A.* petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS/ 160 PS
|
115 PS/ 150 PS
|
121 PS
|
140 PS/ 110 PS
|
110 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm/ 253 Nm
|
178 Nm/ 250 Nm
|
145 Nm
|
220 Nm/ 144 Nm
|
190 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed MT
|
Claimed Mileage
|
17.4 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)/ 18.4 kmpl
|
19.76 kmpl, 18.09 kmpl/ 18.60 kmpl, 18.86 kmpl
|
19.87 kmpl, 18.15 kmpl/ 18.61 kmpl, 19.01 kmpl
|
15.31 kmpl, 16.92 kmpl
|
14.34 kmpl/ 15.43 kmpl, 14.82 kmpl
|
18.5 kmpl
*N.A. - Naturally Aspirated
-
All SUVs here get an option of a turbo-petrol engine, except the Honda Elevate which has the most powerful N.A. engine here.
-
The new Creta now has the most powerful and torquiest turbo-petrol engine in the segment, beating the Kushaq-Taigun duo. Skoda and Volkswagen offer their SUVs with the most number of transmission options here.
-
If you want the SUV with the most fuel-efficient powertrain, your pick should be between the Skoda Kushaq or the Volkswagen Taigun. Their 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also features active cylinder deactivation, switching off two of the four cylinders under low load for maximum fuel efficiency.
Feature Highlights
|
2024 Hyundai Creta
|
Skoda Kushaq/ Volkswagen Taigun
|
Honda Elevate
|
MG Astor
|
Citroen C3 Aircross
|
Auto-LED headlights
LED DRL light bar
LED connected taillights
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Leather upholstery
8-way power-adjustable driver seat
Ambient lighting
10.25-inch touchscreen
10.25-inch digital driver’s display
Panoramic sunroof
Dual-zone AC
Ventilated front seats
Wireless phone charging
Paddle shifters
Cruise control
8-speaker Bose sound system
Connected car tech
ADAS
6 airbags
360-degree camera
Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front and rear parking sensors
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|
Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs
LED connected taillights
Front fog lamps with cornering function
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Leatherette upholstery
6-way power adjustable front seats
Ventilated front seats
10.1-inch touchscreen
8-inch digital driver’s display
Wireless phone charging
Sunroof
Auto AC
Paddle shifters
Push-button start/stop
Connected car tech
6-speaker sound system
6 airbags
Reversing camera
Electronic stability control
Tyre pressure monitoring system
|
Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs
LED taillights
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Leatherette upholstery
Height-adjustable driver seat
10.25-inch touchscreen
Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT
Connected car tech
Wireless phone charging
Sunroof
Auto AC
Push-button start/stop
Cruise control
8-speaker sound system
ADAS
6 airbags
LaneWatch camera
Electronic stability control
Reversing camera
|
Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs
LED taillights
Halogen front fog lamps with cornering function
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Leather upholstery
6-way power adjustable driver’s seat
10-inch touchscreen
7-inch digital driver’s display
Connected car tech
Ventilated front seats
Auto AC
Wireless phone charging
Panoramic sunroof
6-speaker sound system
Heated ORVMs
ADAS
6 airbags
360-degree camera
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Electronic stability program
|
Halogen headlights with LED DRLs
Halogen taillights
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Semi-leatherette upholstery
Height-adjustable driver seat
10.2-inch touchscreen
Steering-mounted controls
Manual AC
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
7-inch digital driver’s display
6-speaker sound system
Dual front airbags
Electronic stability program
Reversing camera
Tyre pressure monitoring system
-
The Hyundai Creta leads the list as the most feature-loaded SUV here as it gets segment-best features such as dual-zone climate control, 8-way powered driver seat, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold.
-
While all SUVs above get a sunroof (with the Creta and Astor even getting a panoramic unit), the C3 Aircross doesn’t get this convenience feature at all. The Creta, Astor and Elevate are also the only SUVs to come with ADAS.
-
All SUVs except the Elevate and C3 Aircross come with ventilated front seats and a power adjustable driver’s seat. The Citroen SUV offers the least features among all the models mentioned above.
-
All SUVs get a reversing camera and 6 airbags, but the Citroen SUV only gets dual front airbags.
Also Read: New Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun vs MG Astor: Price Comparison
Price
|
2024 Hyundai Creta
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Honda Elevate
|
MG Astor
|
Citroen C3 Aircross
|
Price
|
Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh
|
Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.90 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.75 lakh
Although all the premium SUVs here are closely priced, it’s the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross which have the most accessible prices, undercutting the starting price of the Hyundai Creta by over Rs 1 lakh. That said, the Skoda Kushaq has the costliest range-topping Monte Carlo variant at Rs 20.49 lakh, which is Rs 34,000 more than that of corresponding variant of the Hyundai Creta.
All prices ex-showroom pan-India
