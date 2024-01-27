2024 Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun vs Honda Elevate vs MG Astor vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Specification Comparison

The Hyundai Creta has become a more rounded package with the refresh, but does it have enough tricks up its sleeve to take on the premium set of rivals on paper? Time to find out

We recently got the facelifted Hyundai Creta in India, with its prices starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). While we have already compared it against the Kia Seltos and the Maruti Grand Vitara-Toyota Hyryder duo, in this story let’s check out how it fares against some other premium petrol-only rivals on paper:

Dimensions

2024 Hyundai Creta

Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Taigun

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Citroen C3 Aircross

Length

4330 mm

4225 mm

4221 mm

4312 mm

4323 mm

4323 mm

Width

1790 mm

1760 mm

1760 mm

1790 mm

1809 mm

1796 mm

Height

1635 mm*

1612 mm

1612 mm

1650 mm

1650 mm

1665 mm (5-seater)/ 1669 mm (7-seater)

Wheelbase

2610 mm

2651 mm

2651 mm

2650 mm

2585 mm

2671 mm

Boot Space

433 litres

385 litres

385 litres

458 litres

Not Available

444 litres (5-seater)/ 511 litres (7-seater with third row seats removed)

*with roof rails

2024 Hyundai Creta side

  • The new Hyundai Creta is the longest SUV here, beating even the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross by 7 mm.

  • It’s the MG SUV which is the widest among the models mentioned above. The Creta, on the other hand, is as wide as the Honda Elevate (1790 mm).

  • As the Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun are essentially the same products underneath (since they are based on the same platform), they have the same width, height, wheelbase, and even boot space.

  • When it comes to the length of the wheelbase and the total boot space on offer, it’s the Citroen C3 Aircross that tops the list. It is the only compact SUV here that is available with both 5- and 7-seater options.

Powertrain

2024 Hyundai Creta

Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Taigun

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Citroen C3 Aircross

Engine

1.5-litre N.A.* petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre N.A.* petrol

1.3-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre N.A.* petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS/ 160 PS

115 PS/ 150 PS

121 PS

140 PS/ 110 PS

110 PS

Torque

144 Nm/ 253 Nm

178 Nm/ 250 Nm

145 Nm

220 Nm/ 144 Nm

190 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT, CVT

6-speed MT

Claimed Mileage

17.4 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)/ 18.4 kmpl

19.76 kmpl, 18.09 kmpl/ 18.60 kmpl, 18.86 kmpl

19.87 kmpl, 18.15 kmpl/ 18.61 kmpl, 19.01 kmpl

15.31 kmpl, 16.92 kmpl

14.34 kmpl/ 15.43 kmpl, 14.82 kmpl

18.5 kmpl

*N.A. - Naturally Aspirated

  • All SUVs here get an option of a turbo-petrol engine, except the Honda Elevate which has the most powerful N.A. engine here.

  • The new Creta now has the most powerful and torquiest turbo-petrol engine in the segment, beating the Kushaq-Taigun duo. Skoda and Volkswagen offer their SUVs with the most number of transmission options here.

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

  • If you want the SUV with the most fuel-efficient powertrain, your pick should be between the Skoda Kushaq or the Volkswagen Taigun. Their 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also features active cylinder deactivation, switching off two of the four cylinders under low load for maximum fuel efficiency.

Feature Highlights

2024 Hyundai Creta

Skoda Kushaq/ Volkswagen Taigun

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Citroen C3 Aircross

Auto-LED headlights

LED DRL light bar

LED connected taillights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leather upholstery

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Ambient lighting

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

ADAS

6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED connected taillights

Front fog lamps with cornering function

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery

6-way power adjustable front seats

Ventilated front seats

10.1-inch touchscreen

8-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charging

Sunroof

Auto AC

Paddle shifters

Push-button start/stop

Connected car tech

6-speaker sound system

6 airbags

Reversing camera

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery

Height-adjustable driver seat

10.25-inch touchscreen

Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT

Connected car tech

Wireless phone charging

Sunroof

Auto AC

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

8-speaker sound system

ADAS

6 airbags

LaneWatch camera

Electronic stability control

Reversing camera

Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillights

Halogen front fog lamps with cornering function

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leather upholstery

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

10-inch touchscreen

7-inch digital driver’s display

Connected car tech

Ventilated front seats

Auto AC

Wireless phone charging

Panoramic sunroof

6-speaker sound system

Heated ORVMs

ADAS

6 airbags

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic stability program

Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

Halogen taillights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Semi-leatherette upholstery

Height-adjustable driver seat

10.2-inch touchscreen

Steering-mounted controls

Manual AC

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

7-inch digital driver’s display

6-speaker sound system

Dual front airbags

Electronic stability program

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

2024 Hyundai Creta 10.25-inch digital driver's display

  • The Hyundai Creta leads the list as the most feature-loaded SUV here as it gets segment-best features such as dual-zone climate control, 8-way powered driver seat, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

MG Astor ADAS

  • While all SUVs above get a sunroof (with the Creta and Astor even getting a panoramic unit), the C3 Aircross doesn’t get this convenience feature at all. The Creta, Astor and Elevate are also the only SUVs to come with ADAS.

  • All SUVs except the Elevate and C3 Aircross come with ventilated front seats and a power adjustable driver’s seat. The Citroen SUV offers the least features among all the models mentioned above.

  • All SUVs get a reversing camera and 6 airbags, but the Citroen SUV only gets dual front airbags.

Also Read: New Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun vs MG Astor: Price Comparison

Price

2024 Hyundai Creta

Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Taigun

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Citroen C3 Aircross

Price

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh

Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.90 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.75 lakh

Although all the premium SUVs here are closely priced, it’s the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross which have the most accessible prices, undercutting the starting price of the Hyundai Creta by over Rs 1 lakh. That said, the Skoda Kushaq has the costliest range-topping Monte Carlo variant at Rs 20.49 lakh, which is Rs 34,000 more than that of corresponding variant of the Hyundai Creta.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price

Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

