2024 Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun vs Honda Elevate vs MG Astor vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Specification Comparison

The Hyundai Creta has become a more rounded package with the refresh, but does it have enough tricks up its sleeve to take on the premium set of rivals on paper? Time to find out

We recently got the facelifted Hyundai Creta in India, with its prices starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). While we have already compared it against the Kia Seltos and the Maruti Grand Vitara-Toyota Hyryder duo, in this story let’s check out how it fares against some other premium petrol-only rivals on paper:

Dimensions

2024 Hyundai Creta Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Honda Elevate MG Astor Citroen C3 Aircross Length 4330 mm 4225 mm 4221 mm 4312 mm 4323 mm 4323 mm Width 1790 mm 1760 mm 1760 mm 1790 mm 1809 mm 1796 mm Height 1635 mm* 1612 mm 1612 mm 1650 mm 1650 mm 1665 mm (5-seater)/ 1669 mm (7-seater) Wheelbase 2610 mm 2651 mm 2651 mm 2650 mm 2585 mm 2671 mm Boot Space 433 litres 385 litres 385 litres 458 litres Not Available 444 litres (5-seater)/ 511 litres (7-seater with third row seats removed)

*with roof rails

The new Hyundai Creta is the longest SUV here, beating even the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross by 7 mm.

It’s the MG SUV which is the widest among the models mentioned above. The Creta, on the other hand, is as wide as the Honda Elevate (1790 mm).

As the Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun are essentially the same products underneath (since they are based on the same platform), they have the same width, height, wheelbase, and even boot space.

When it comes to the length of the wheelbase and the total boot space on offer, it’s the Citroen C3 Aircross that tops the list. It is the only compact SUV here that is available with both 5- and 7-seater options.

Powertrain

2024 Hyundai Creta Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Honda Elevate MG Astor Citroen C3 Aircross Engine 1.5-litre N.A.* petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre N.A.* petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre N.A.* petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS/ 160 PS 115 PS/ 150 PS 121 PS 140 PS/ 110 PS 110 PS Torque 144 Nm/ 253 Nm 178 Nm/ 250 Nm 145 Nm 220 Nm/ 144 Nm 190 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT Claimed Mileage 17.4 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)/ 18.4 kmpl 19.76 kmpl, 18.09 kmpl/ 18.60 kmpl, 18.86 kmpl 19.87 kmpl, 18.15 kmpl/ 18.61 kmpl, 19.01 kmpl 15.31 kmpl, 16.92 kmpl 14.34 kmpl/ 15.43 kmpl, 14.82 kmpl 18.5 kmpl

*N.A. - Naturally Aspirated

All SUVs here get an option of a turbo-petrol engine, except the Honda Elevate which has the most powerful N.A. engine here.

The new Creta now has the most powerful and torquiest turbo-petrol engine in the segment, beating the Kushaq-Taigun duo. Skoda and Volkswagen offer their SUVs with the most number of transmission options here.

If you want the SUV with the most fuel-efficient powertrain, your pick should be between the Skoda Kushaq or the Volkswagen Taigun. Their 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also features active cylinder deactivation, switching off two of the four cylinders under low load for maximum fuel efficiency.

Feature Highlights

2024 Hyundai Creta Skoda Kushaq/ Volkswagen Taigun Honda Elevate MG Astor Citroen C3 Aircross Auto-LED headlights LED DRL light bar LED connected taillights 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leather upholstery 8-way power-adjustable driver seat Ambient lighting 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Panoramic sunroof Dual-zone AC Ventilated front seats Wireless phone charging Paddle shifters Cruise control 8-speaker Bose sound system Connected car tech ADAS 6 airbags 360-degree camera Electronic parking brake with auto-hold Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Front and rear parking sensors Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs LED connected taillights Front fog lamps with cornering function 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette upholstery 6-way power adjustable front seats Ventilated front seats 10.1-inch touchscreen 8-inch digital driver’s display Wireless phone charging Sunroof Auto AC Paddle shifters Push-button start/stop Connected car tech 6-speaker sound system 6 airbags Reversing camera Electronic stability control Tyre pressure monitoring system Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs LED taillights 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette upholstery Height-adjustable driver seat 10.25-inch touchscreen Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT Connected car tech Wireless phone charging Sunroof Auto AC Push-button start/stop Cruise control 8-speaker sound system ADAS 6 airbags LaneWatch camera Electronic stability control Reversing camera Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs LED taillights Halogen front fog lamps with cornering function 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leather upholstery 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat 10-inch touchscreen 7-inch digital driver’s display Connected car tech Ventilated front seats Auto AC Wireless phone charging Panoramic sunroof 6-speaker sound system Heated ORVMs ADAS 6 airbags 360-degree camera Tyre pressure monitoring system Electronic stability program Halogen headlights with LED DRLs Halogen taillights 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Semi-leatherette upholstery Height-adjustable driver seat 10.2-inch touchscreen Steering-mounted controls Manual AC Electrically adjustable ORVMs 7-inch digital driver’s display 6-speaker sound system Dual front airbags Electronic stability program Reversing camera Tyre pressure monitoring system

The Hyundai Creta leads the list as the most feature-loaded SUV here as it gets segment-best features such as dual-zone climate control, 8-way powered driver seat, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

While all SUVs above get a sunroof (with the Creta and Astor even getting a panoramic unit), the C3 Aircross doesn’t get this convenience feature at all. The Creta, Astor and Elevate are also the only SUVs to come with ADAS.

All SUVs except the Elevate and C3 Aircross come with ventilated front seats and a power adjustable driver’s seat. The Citroen SUV offers the least features among all the models mentioned above.

All SUVs get a reversing camera and 6 airbags, but the Citroen SUV only gets dual front airbags.

Price

2024 Hyundai Creta Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Honda Elevate MG Astor Citroen C3 Aircross Price Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.90 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.75 lakh

Although all the premium SUVs here are closely priced, it’s the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross which have the most accessible prices, undercutting the starting price of the Hyundai Creta by over Rs 1 lakh. That said, the Skoda Kushaq has the costliest range-topping Monte Carlo variant at Rs 20.49 lakh, which is Rs 34,000 more than that of corresponding variant of the Hyundai Creta.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

