Modified On Jan 10, 2023 09:33 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

These are the most exciting models among the sea of local and global offerings and concepts on display at the motor show

The country’s biggest auto event (it's Auto Expo in case you didn’t know) is upon us. As many as eight carmakers will launch as well as showcase multiple new models and concepts at the 2023 expo, but these are the ones that we expect to be the stars of the show:

Maruti Jimny

The long-awaited five-door Maruti Jimny will finally be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. Maruti is expected to offer the off-roader with the Brezza’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol powertrain (103PS/137Nm) with both five-speed MT and six-speed AT options. While four-wheel drive (4WD) is expected, the elongated Jimny could get a front-wheel drive version as well.

Maruti Baleno-based SUV

With the camouflaged test mules of Maruti’s Baleno-based SUV having been spotted many times, the carmaker will finally be giving us a first look at its new creation at Auto Expo 2023, likely in a production-ready form. It will likely have a lot of design and feature similarities with the hatchback it is based on, and is expected to get a set of petrol engine options.

Maruti EV Concept

Maruti Futuro-e concept's image used for representation purpose only

Maruti will be doing an ‘encore’ of the Auto Expo 2020 (Futuro-e concept), with another electric SUV concept showcase. This year’s electric concept will likely preview Maruti’s upcoming range of EVs, slated to arrive around 2025. Details about the concept are scarce, but some expect it to share some resemblance with a Toyota EV concept.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai will announce the price of its newest premium EV offering in India, the Ioniq 5. The electric crossover has a 72.6kWh battery pack with a range of 631km (ARAI). It shares its E-GMP underpinnings with the Kia EV6. The Hyundai EV is offered with a rear-wheel drivetrain only, delivering a power output of 217PS and 350Nm.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch

The next electric car that we will see from Tata will be the Punch EV, which is also going to be present at the carmaker’s pavilion at Auto Expo 2023. It could sit between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV Prime in Tata’s EV lineup and hence, could come with a claimed range of around 300km to 350km.

Tata Harrier And Safari EV

Tata will likely debut concept versions of the Harrier and Safari EVs at Auto Expo 2023. Although the exact details of both electric SUVs are scarce at the moment, we are expecting the EV duo to have a claimed range of around 400-450km.

Fourth-gen Kia Carnival

Kia’s premium luxury MPV, the Carnival, is set to get a generational update (fourth-gen) in India and it will make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023. The new generation model features an SUV-esque look along with a completely redone cabin. Expect it to be offered with the same diesel engine and gearbox combo as its outgoing version.

Facelifted MG Hector And Hector Plus

MG has already unveiled the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus duo but the market launch is expected at the expo. Both get a few nips and tucks along with a revamped cabin layout and theme. The carmaker has also equipped the SUV duo with some new features including a larger touchscreen and a digital driver’s display. Both carry on with the same engine and gearbox options as before, with the only difference being the removal of the mild-hybrid tech.

New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser

After revealing the new-generation Land Cruiser globally in 2021, Toyota will finally be showcasing the SUV in India at Auto Expo 2023. While the new Land Cruiser has become more muscular, it has retained its typical characteristics including a boxy appeal and a large grille flanked by the headlight setup. It is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines while a 4x4 drivetrain will come as standard.

We will be covering all the events from the Auto Expo extensively from early morning on January 11. So, make sure you stay tuned to CarDekho and keep checking our exclusive ‘Auto Expo 2023’ section for more information and updates.