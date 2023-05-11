Modified On May 11, 2023 08:18 PM By Shreyash for Jeep Meridian

Customers can avail discounts on select parts and accessories during the summer service camp

Complimentary 40-point vehicle check up will be offered upon booking a service.

Customers can avail 50 percent discount on select accessories, while a reduction of 10 percent is provided with the select parts.

30 percent service cost reduction is offered on AC disinfection treatment.

A discount of 15 percent is also available with the car care products.

Jeep India has announced a month long summer service campaign for its customers which starts from today. During the camp, not only Jeep customers can avail various benefits and reductions on parts and accessories, but Fiat owners too can get their cars serviced at promotional costs of Rs 3,750 for petrol and Rs 4,099 for diesel models.

As a part of the campaign, if you book a service appointment, Jeep's certified experts will perform a comprehensive 40-point vehicle inspection at the service camp to analyze the vehicle's critical components. Jeep is giving a 10 percent discount on select parts and a 50 percent discount on select accessories through the service camp. That’s not all, customers can also avail 30 percent discount on AC disinfection treatment service and 15 percent off on car care products.

Jeep currently retails four models in India – Compass, Meridian and Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. The Meridian has recently got two new special editions along with a few new features, which are detailed here.

Here’s what carmaker has to say:

Jeep India launches exciting offers and discounts for customers at the Jeep Summer Service Fiesta

Pune, 11 May 2023: Jeep India announces a month-long Summer Camp which will provide a range of benefits to existing customers wishing to avail discounts and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts. Jeep Summer Camp is introduced during the start of the summer vacation period when many Indians plan trips with their families and friends. This is the ideal time for those who want their vehicles to be in optimal condition for their summer journeys.

Below are the list of offers for the customers to choose from:

Book your service appointment at your nearest dealer and get a Complimentary 40-point vehicle health check.

Upto 50% off on select accessories

Flat 10% off on select parts

30% off on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% off on Car Care Treatments

Fiat special service promotion offer at INR 3750 for Petrol and INR 4099 for Diesel

Customers can explore and learn more about the offers and deals available through Summer Camp by visiting any of the nearest authorized Jeep dealerships located throughout India.

Disclaimer: *T&C apply. Offers are valid for a limited period and applicable on select models, parts and accessories.

