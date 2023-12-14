Modified On Dec 14, 2023 03:16 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

With the update, the entry-level Kia model looks sportier and gets more features

The Sonet has received its first major makeover after being on sale for over 3 years.

New design details include a restyled grille, updated LED DRLs and taillamps, and fresh alloy wheels.

Cabin updates include new climate control panel and seat upholstery.

Now gets a 360-degree camera, digital driver display and ADAS.

Powertrain options still include two petrol and one diesel engine.

Launch expected in early 2024 with prices likely to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet, after entering the Indian market in 2020, has now been revealed in a refreshed avatar. Kia is expected to launch the facelifted SUV in India in early 2024, while its bookings are set to open on December 20. Like the 2023 Kia Seltos, existing Kia owners can also get a K-Code for higher priority while booking the new Sonet. Let’s quickly go through what’s changed and what’s still the same.

A New Look

With the midlife update, the carmaker has given the Sonet a sharper and sportier appeal by redesigning its grille, adopting longer fang-shaped LED DRLs, and a sleek pair of LED fog lamps housed in the tweaked front bumper.

The only major differentiator on the sides is the inclusion of a refreshed alloy wheel design. At the rear, the new Sonet sports Seltos-like connected LED taillights while its bumper has been reworked as well.

What’s Changed On The Inside?

Although the cabin remains mostly identical to the original design layout, the facelifted Sonet has been provided with a newly designed climate control panel and a fresh black upholstery with brown inserts.

In terms of features, the 2024 Sonet gets two 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for the new digital instrument cluster), ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, built-in air purifier, 70+ connected car features, and a sunroof.

Kia has equipped it with six airbags (now as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and 10 features of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The connectivity features have gone up a level too, with the “Find My Kia” feature also offering a surround-view of the car via the smartphone app.

It will continue to be offered in three broad categories: Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line; with the last one getting a matte exterior finish.

Spoiled For Choice

The new Sonet is also being offered with a range of powertrain options, same as the pre-facelift model. With the refreshed iteration, Kia has also brought back the diesel-manual combo. Here are the detailed technical specifications:

Specification 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

How Much Will It Cost?

The facelifted Kia Sonet could be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

