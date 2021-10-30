HomeNew CarsNewsTop 10 Cars That Offer The Best Boot Space Under Rs 10 Lakh

Top 10 Cars That Offer The Best Boot Space Under Rs 10 Lakh

Published On Oct 30, 2021 12:00 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

All of the cars in this list boast a generous boot capacity of over 400 litres

Whether it’s weekend outstation plans or if you are shifting house, both are easier with a spacious boot. So, if you are planning for a car that will offer generous trunk capacity, here are the top 10 options under Rs 10 lakh. 

Maruti Ciaz

Boot Space

510 litres

Price

Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh

  • The Ciaz boasts the biggest boot space in its segment, and is also the leader in this list. 

  • The sedan is available with a 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT options. 

Fourth-Gen Honda City

Boot Space

510 litres

Price

Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

  • The fourth-gen City shares the top spot with the Ciaz, with a boot capacity of an identical 510 litres. 

  • For reference, the new City gets a slightly smaller boot space of 506 litres, but due to the price range, it could not be added to the list. 

  • The older model gets a 119PS 1.5-litre petrol engine only, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Volkswagen Vento

Boot Space

494 Litres

Price

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.45 lakh

  • The Vento offers a generous boot space of 494 litres. 

  • It is available with a 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

Hyundai Verna

Boot Space

480 litres

Price

Rs 9.28 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh

  • The Verna offers 480 litres of trunk capacity, one of the lowest in its segment. 

  • The sedan is offered with three engines: a 115PS 1.5-litre petrol, a 115PS 1.5-litre diesel, and a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. 

  • The petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual/CVT, the diesel gets a 6-speed manual/6-speed AT, and the turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). 

Renault Duster

Boot Space

475 litres

Price

Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh

  • The Duster offers the best in class boot space of 475 litres. 

  • The SUV is offered with two engines: a 106PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 156PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. 

  • While the petrol is paired with a 5-speed manual, the turbo gets the option of 6-speed manual and CVT. 

Skoda Rapid

Boot Space

460 litres

Price

Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh

  • The Rapid offers the lowest boot capacity in its segment of compact sedans. 

  • It gets a 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and AT units. 

Kia Seltos

Boot Space

433 litres

Price

Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh

  • The Creta and Seltos have the same boot capacity of 433 litres, but the latter manages to squeeze in under the Rs 10 lakh budget. 

  • The Seltos is offered with three engines: 115PS 1.5-litre petrol, 115PS 1.5-litre diesel, and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. 

  • A 6-speed manual transmission remains as standard for all the engines with each one offered with an optional automatic: petrol-CVT, diesel-AT, and turbo-DCT. 

Honda Amaze

Boot Space

420 litres

Price

Rs 6.41 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh

  • The subcompact sedan has the largest boot in its class. 

  • The Amaze is offered with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with a 5-speed manual and CVT. 

Tata Tigor

Boot Space

419 litres

Price

Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh

  • The difference between the Tigor and Amaze’s boot space is negligible. However, the former is available at an even lower price. 

  • The Tigor is offered with an 86PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with both a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

Renault Kiger

Boot Space

405 litres

Price

Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh

  • The Kiger offers the largest boot space among all the other subcompact SUVs. 

  • It gets two engine options: a 72PS 1-litre naturally aspirated and a 100PS 1-litre turbo. 

  • While a 5-speed manual transmission is standard, the petrol engine gets an optional 5-speed AMT and the turbo gets a CVT. 

T
Published by
Tarun
