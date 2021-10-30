Top 10 Cars That Offer The Best Boot Space Under Rs 10 Lakh
Published On Oct 30, 2021 12:00 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos
All of the cars in this list boast a generous boot capacity of over 400 litres
Whether it’s weekend outstation plans or if you are shifting house, both are easier with a spacious boot. So, if you are planning for a car that will offer generous trunk capacity, here are the top 10 options under Rs 10 lakh.
Maruti Ciaz
|
Boot Space
|
510 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh
-
The Ciaz boasts the biggest boot space in its segment, and is also the leader in this list.
-
The sedan is available with a 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT options.
Fourth-Gen Honda City
|
Boot Space
|
510 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh
-
The fourth-gen City shares the top spot with the Ciaz, with a boot capacity of an identical 510 litres.
-
For reference, the new City gets a slightly smaller boot space of 506 litres, but due to the price range, it could not be added to the list.
-
The older model gets a 119PS 1.5-litre petrol engine only, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Volkswagen Vento
|
Boot Space
|
494 Litres
|
Price
|
Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.45 lakh
-
The Vento offers a generous boot space of 494 litres.
-
It is available with a 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
Hyundai Verna
|
Boot Space
|
480 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 9.28 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh
-
The Verna offers 480 litres of trunk capacity, one of the lowest in its segment.
-
The sedan is offered with three engines: a 115PS 1.5-litre petrol, a 115PS 1.5-litre diesel, and a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol.
-
The petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual/CVT, the diesel gets a 6-speed manual/6-speed AT, and the turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic).
Renault Duster
|
Boot Space
|
475 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh
-
The Duster offers the best in class boot space of 475 litres.
-
The SUV is offered with two engines: a 106PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 156PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol.
-
While the petrol is paired with a 5-speed manual, the turbo gets the option of 6-speed manual and CVT.
Skoda Rapid
|
Boot Space
|
460 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh
-
The Rapid offers the lowest boot capacity in its segment of compact sedans.
-
It gets a 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and AT units.
Kia Seltos
|
Boot Space
|
433 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh
-
The Creta and Seltos have the same boot capacity of 433 litres, but the latter manages to squeeze in under the Rs 10 lakh budget.
-
The Seltos is offered with three engines: 115PS 1.5-litre petrol, 115PS 1.5-litre diesel, and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.
-
A 6-speed manual transmission remains as standard for all the engines with each one offered with an optional automatic: petrol-CVT, diesel-AT, and turbo-DCT.
Honda Amaze
|
Boot Space
|
420 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 6.41 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh
-
The subcompact sedan has the largest boot in its class.
-
The Amaze is offered with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with a 5-speed manual and CVT.
Tata Tigor
|
Boot Space
|
419 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh
-
The difference between the Tigor and Amaze’s boot space is negligible. However, the former is available at an even lower price.
-
The Tigor is offered with an 86PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with both a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.
Renault Kiger
|
Boot Space
|
405 litres
|
Price
|
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh
-
The Kiger offers the largest boot space among all the other subcompact SUVs.
-
It gets two engine options: a 72PS 1-litre naturally aspirated and a 100PS 1-litre turbo.
-
While a 5-speed manual transmission is standard, the petrol engine gets an optional 5-speed AMT and the turbo gets a CVT.
