The design sketch is quite similar to the final form of the 2024 Creta as revealed in recently leaked pictures

Up front, the Creta facelift features an all-new grille, new headlights and a more prominent silver skid plate.

The SUV now features full-width LED DRLs with an inverted L-shaped design.

At the rear, it gets a new connected LED taillight setup with the same inverted L-shaped signature as on the front.

The refreshed cabin features an integrated dual screen setup as seen on the Kia Seltos.

Hyundai’s facelifted compact SUV now also comes with an optional 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The Hyundai Creta is all set to receive a makeover on January 16, 2024, and preceding that, the automaker has already opened bookings and started rolling out teasers for the same. Now, Hyundai has also released a couple of design sketches of the 2024 Creta, showcasing the front and rear ends of the SUV. Let’s see how it looks in these design sketches.

Front

With the update, the Hyundai Creta facelift now boasts a bolder appearance, thanks to its new rectangular grille and prominent silver skid plate at the front. It showcases a bonnet-width LED DRL strip with an inverted L-shaped signature and an updated squared housing for the headlights. Overall, the design sketch of the 2024 Creta closely resembles the final form as revealed in leaked pictures of the SUV.

Rear

The bolder appearance of the 2024 Hyundai Creta continues at the rear as well, with all-new connected LED taillamps featuring the same inverted L-shaped element as the front. Further contributing to its stronger appeal is the prominent silver skid plate. Of course, the wheels are more sensibly proportioned on the final car, and housed neatly under the arches.

All-new Cabin & Features

From the inside, Creta 2024 has received a revamped dashboard design featuring a dual screen setup (10.25-inch for the infotainment and 10.25-inch for the driver’s display). Other features on board the SUV include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

It gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and the safety quotient has been increased with the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

A New Turbo-petrol Engine

The Hyundai Creta facelift now gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The automaker has also retained the other two engine options available with the outgoing version of the SUV: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS / 144 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm) coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh. It will continue to take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

