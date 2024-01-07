Published On Jan 07, 2024 12:37 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2024

The new Creta has a stronger appearance and will go on sale on January 16

Bookings for the new Creta are open for Rs 25,000 both online and at dealerships.

Exterior revisions include new LED lighting, fresh alloy wheels and a redesigned grille.

Revised front and rear profiles make it look more butch than before.

New features on board are a 360-degree camera, digital driver display and ADAS.

To be sold with three engine and four gearbox options, including the new Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo unit.

Could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming facelifted Hyundai Creta’s uncamouflaged images have surfaced online, thereby showing the updated SUV in its entirety ahead of the launch on January 16. Prior to this leak, the Korean manufacturer had provided glimpses of the new exterior design via teasers, while also fully revealing the interior. Hyundai is currently taking bookings both on its official website and at authorised dealerships.

A Fresh Face

Most of the changes have been made to the SUV’s front fascia. The updated design brings with it a prominent rectangular grille (akin to the new Venue), accompanied by a full-width LED DRL featuring an inverted ‘L’-shaped signature. The LED headlights have been redesigned to fit into a squarish housing instead of the split layout of the outgoing SUV. Lower down, you get a chunkier bumper housing a massive silver-finished skid plate.

In profile, nothing’s been altered much except for the stylish new alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, there are newly connected LED tail lamps, which mimic the same signature as the DRL at the front, and a big skid plate housed in the tweaked bumper. Overall, the new Creta looks butch than before, giving it a stronger road presence.

What About Its Cabin?

On the inside, the new Hyundai Creta will also come with a dual-tone theme option. The dashboard has undergone a comprehensive redesign, offering a more sophisticated feel by incorporating dual digital screens as seen on the Kia Seltos facelift. A piano black panel now occupies the upper part of the passenger side dashboard, accommodating the side AC vent, while below it, there's a new open storage space with ambient lighting. Additionally, the updated SUV introduces sleek central AC vents and an updated, potentially touch-enabled climate control panel.

The lower centre console is still connected to the climate control panel but seems to have undergone a slight revision in terms of design. It includes the wireless phone charging dock, accompanied by ambient lighting, along with the gear shifter and front cupholders.

More Tech To Play With

New features to join the Creta’s equipment set, thanks to the midlife refresh, include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Other comfort, convenience and safety features that will be carried forward from the outgoing version comprise the panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

What’s Under The Hood?

With the facelift, the new Hyundai Creta will be offered with both the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N.A.) petrol and diesel engines from the outgoing model while also adding the Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo unit to the mix. Here are all the detailed specifications:

Specifications 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

There’s only one major difference from the Verna’s turbo powertrain here: while the sedan is provided with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options, the Creta will only get the 7-speed automatic.

Expected Price And Competitors

We expect the facelifted Hyundai Creta to have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

