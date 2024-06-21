Tata Altroz Racer: which variant is the best?

This Is The Best Variant Of The Tata Altroz Racer
Modified On Jun 21, 2024 01:42 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer
The sportier version of the Tata Altroz also gets a host of feature additions for a more premium cabin experience
We recently got a sportier version of Tata's premium hatchback called the Tata Altroz Racer. It gets some cosmetic changes inside and out, added performance and more features to set it apart from the regular hatchback. The Altroz Racer is offered in three variants – R1, R2 and R3 – priced in the range of Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). In case you were wondering which is the best variant to buy, we have figured it out to help you pick the right one:
Our Analysis
R1: Packs plentiful features with a strong focus on safety tech. Can consider stretching your budget if you need a few more creature comforts.
R2: The best variant of the Altroz Racer on offer. Gets all the comforts and conveniences from the previous R1 trim, while adding key features such as a sunroof, a digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera.
R3: Go for it only if you need the full premium experience of the Tata Altroz Racer thanks to features such as ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and connected car tech.
Altroz Racer R2: Best Variant?
|
Variant Name
|
Price*
|
R2
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
*Introductory ex-showroom pan-India
In our analysis, the mid-spec R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer gets most of the creature comforts and the full safety suite appropriate for its price. Its exterior looks stylish as well thanks to the cosmetic upgrades in the form of paint stripes on the hood and roof, ‘Racer’ badges, and a dual-tip exhaust.
Powertrain And Performance
|
Specification
|
1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
Currently, Tata is offering the Altroz Racer only with a manual gear shifter, but it is expected to provide the choice of an automatic transmission down the line.
Feature Highlights
Here is everything the Altroz Racer R2 variant is equipped with:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotaiment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
In terms of features, the Altroz Racer R2 is offered with a good package in all categories. Tata has equipped it with niceties such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless phone charger, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.
Also Read: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving Tata Altroz Racer
Verdict
The R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer packs a lot of features for its price. Not only does it get a stylish design and an upmarket cabin, but also has plenty of useful tech on board. It’s the right balance between the ‘needs’ and ‘wants’ from the entire lineup of the sportier Altroz. You can consider stretching to the top-spec R3 variant only if you want the full premium experience of the Altroz Racer and a few additional features including front ventilated seats.
The most direct rival to the Tata Altroz Racer is the Hyundai i20 N Line but alternatives also include turbo-petrol variants of the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.
