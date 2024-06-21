  • English
This Is The Best Variant Of The Tata Altroz Racer

Modified On Jun 21, 2024 01:42 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The sportier version of the Tata Altroz also gets a host of feature additions for a more premium cabin experience

Tata Altroz Racer: which variant is the best?

We recently got a sportier version of Tata's premium hatchback called the Tata Altroz Racer. It gets some cosmetic changes inside and out, added performance and more features to set it apart from the regular hatchback. The Altroz Racer is offered in three variants – R1, R2 and R3 – priced in the range of Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). In case you were wondering which is the best variant to buy, we have figured it out to help you pick the right one:

Our Analysis

R1: Packs plentiful features with a strong focus on safety tech. Can consider stretching your budget if you need a few more creature comforts.

R2: The best variant of the Altroz Racer on offer. Gets all the comforts and conveniences from the previous R1 trim, while adding key features such as a sunroof, a digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera.

R3: Go for it only if you need the full premium experience of the Tata Altroz Racer thanks to features such as ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and connected car tech.

Altroz Racer R2: Best Variant?

Variant Name

Price*

R2

Rs 10.49 lakh

*Introductory ex-showroom pan-India

Tata Altroz Racer R2 variant front

In our analysis, the mid-spec R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer gets most of the creature comforts and the full safety suite appropriate for its price. Its exterior looks stylish as well thanks to the cosmetic upgrades in the form of paint stripes on the hood and roof, ‘Racer’ badges, and a dual-tip exhaust.

Powertrain And Performance

Specification

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

Power

120 PS

Torque

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

Currently, Tata is offering the Altroz Racer only with a manual gear shifter, but it is expected to provide the choice of an automatic transmission down the line.

Feature Highlights

Here is everything the Altroz Racer R2 variant is equipped with:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotaiment

Safety

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • Ambient lighting on dashboard

  • Voice-enabled electric sunroof

  • 7-inch fully digital driver display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Xpress cool

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop 

  • All four power windows

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • 8 speaker music system (including 4 tweeters)

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX Child seat anchors

  • Rear wiper and washer with defogger

  • 360-degree camera

Tata Altroz Racer R2 variant cabin

In terms of features, the Altroz Racer R2 is offered with a good package in all categories. Tata has equipped it with niceties such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless phone charger, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving Tata Altroz Racer

Verdict

Tata Altroz Racer R2 variant rear

The R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer packs a lot of features for its price. Not only does it get a stylish design and an upmarket cabin, but also has plenty of useful tech on board. It’s the right balance between the ‘needs’ and ‘wants’ from the entire lineup of the sportier Altroz. You can consider stretching to the top-spec R3 variant only if you want the full premium experience of the Altroz Racer and a few additional features including front ventilated seats.

The most direct rival to the Tata Altroz Racer is the Hyundai i20 N Line but alternatives also include turbo-petrol variants of the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Tata Altroz Racer on road price

