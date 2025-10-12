2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

The three-door version of the Mahindra Thar recently got a midlife makeover, which included some cosmetic tweaks and feature upgrades

Mahindra has given the iconic Thar three-door a much-awaited update, featuring some exterior tweaks and interior enhancements. While it still gets the same boxy designs that Thar fans love, certain tweaks on the outside and additional features on the inside make it a more compelling option. There are no changes to the powertrain, and it continues to get the same petrol and diesel engine options.

Prices are out, and if you are considering the Thar facelift, then here’s a comprehensive buying guide to help you with your research and decision…

Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Report

The Mahindra Thar facelift was launched on October 3, 2025, with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). If you missed our launch story or want to learn about the changes and variant-wise pricing, then you can check out our launch report by tapping on the link below:

Mahindra Thar Facelift Detailed Gallery

If you want to take a closer look at each exterior and interior detail of the Thar facelift, and get to know about what’s new and what remains the same, then here’s a 360-degree image gallery for you:

Mahindra Thar Facelift Vs Pre-facelift Compared

Confused about what’s different in the facelifted Thar? Don’t worry, as we have covered a detailed story comparing the facelifted model with the pre-facelift version. We have covered everything right from its exterior design tweaks to interior enhancements and powertrain details of both iterations.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Variants Explained

Picking the right variant can be confusing and sometimes time-consuming. So to make things easy, we have curated a complete variants explained story for the Thar facelift, giving you a clue on what features each one gets. Tap on the link below and pick the variant that best suits your budget and requirements.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Variant-wise Engine Options Detailed

While picking the ideal variant is challenging in itself, manufacturers sometimes make it more difficult by offering different powertrain options with different variants. Some of them will also be limited to specific variants. So, to clear all that confusion, here’s a complete report on the Thar facelift’s variant-wise engine options.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Colour Options

Ok, you have now picked the right variant and even your perfect powertrain option. What’s next is picking the best colour option for your Thar facelift. We at CarDekho have got it covered for you by offering an in-depth image gallery of the Thar’s colour options.

Mahindra Thar Facelift vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Exterior And Interior Design Compared

Planning to get the Thar facelift, but the larger Thar Roxx is also something that you might consider? Then here’s a complete comparison between the 3-door and 5-door versions of the Thar. We compare their interior, exterior, powertrain options and more! So if you want to know every difference and similarity between the two, then tap on the link below.

Mahindra Thar Facelift vs Maruti Jimny

When you think about off-road SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is another option that comes to mind. Both Jimny and Thar boast different personalities, but are very much similar in terms of off-road capabilities. In the report below, we provide an overall comparison between the Jimny and the Thar facelift. Which one deserves your money? Find out.

Mahindra Thar Facelift vs Force Gurkha 3-door

A not-so-popular rival, but the Force Gurkha 3-door is another SUV with great off-roading prowess. It's tall, boxy and offers something unique in the off-road SUV segment. How does it fare against the Thar facelift? Here’s a closer look…

Mahindra Thar Facelift: EMI Buying Guide

If you are looking at buying the Thar on EMI, then we have made that a bit simple by breaking down your EMI costs based on different tenures. So if you need some clarity about what EMI suits you the best, then check our detailed EMI buying guide on the Thar facelift by clicking on the link below.

