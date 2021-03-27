These Are The Most Fuel Efficient Turbo-Petrol Cars You Can Buy
The list include hatchbacks, sub-compact SUVs as well as sedans
Downsized, 100PS+ turbocharged petrol cars are the most sought-after at the moment. Thanks to our manufacturers, we can now get performance-packed cars in a middle class man’s budget, in fact, the most affordable turbo-petrol offering retails for under Rs 7 lakh. But what about fuel efficiency? Here are the top seven most fuel efficient turbo-petrol cars as per ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) that you can buy right now.
Note: All fuel economy figures are ARAI-certified
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
172Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel efficiency
|
20.7kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 7.81 lakh
-
The Grand i10 Nios Turbo is the most fuel efficient offering, delivering an ARAI-claimed range of 20.7 kmpl.
-
It gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 100PS and 172Nm, about 17PS and 60PS more than the naturally aspirated 1.2 petrol engine.
-
It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.
-
The Nios Turbo comes in a single top-end Sportz variant priced at Rs 7.81 lakh.
Hyundai Aura Turbo
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
172Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel efficiency
|
20.5kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 8.66 lakh
-
The Nios and Aura share the same engine and transmission, but the latter offers a slightly lower fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl. Hardly any difference really.
-
This makes Aura the most fuel efficient but still not the most affordable turbo sedan in India.
-
The Aura Turbo is also available in a single top-end SX Plus variant at Rs 8.66 lakh.
Hyundai i20 Turbo
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
120PS
|
Torque
|
172Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
20kmpl/ 20.28kmpl (iMT/DCT)
|
Price
|
Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh
-
The Hyundai i20 Turbo also gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, but its power output has increased to 120PS, as found on the Verna and Venue.
-
It comes paired to a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), delivering 20kmpl and 20.28kmpl, respectively.
-
The i20 Turbo DCT is technically the most fuel efficient turbo-automatic car.
-
The turbo variants are priced from Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh.
Nissan Magnite
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
160Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual/CVT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
20kmpl/17.7kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh
-
The most affordable turbocharged subcompact SUV is also the most fuel efficient of the lot.
-
The Magnite turbo-manual offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 20kmpl, while the CVT delivers 17.7kmpl.
-
It gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is rated at 100PS and up to 160Nm.
-
The turbo variants of the Magnite are priced from Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh.
Skoda Rapid
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
110PS
|
Torque
|
175Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter AT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
18.97kmpl / 16.24kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh
-
The Rapid is technically the most affordable turbo-petrol compact sedan you can buy, even cheaper than the subcompact Hyundai Aura.
-
Its manual variants deliver 18.97kmpl while the automatic variants offer 16.24kmpl.
-
Its 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo unit produces 110PS and 175Nm.
-
All the variants get the turbo-engine and are priced from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh.
Volkswagen Polo
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
110PS
|
Torque
|
175Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic
|
Fuel efficiency
|
18.24 kmpl/16.47 kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh
-
Volkswagen Polo is currently the most affordable turbo-petrol car in India, sharing the stage with the Nissan Magnite.
-
The Polo turbo-manual delivers 18.24 kmpl, while the torque converter automatic variants offer16.47 kmpl.
-
The Polo shares its litre-class engine with the Rapid and Vento, making the same 110PS and 175Nm.
-
The turbo variants of the Polo are priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh.
Kia Sonet
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
120PS
|
Torque
|
172Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
18.2 kmpl/18.3 kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh
-
The Sonet offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.2 kmpl for the iMT variant and 18.3 kmpl for the DCT variant.
-
It is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 120PS and 172Nm.
-
Prices of the Sonet Turbo variants commence from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh.
All prices ex-showroom
