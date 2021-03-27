These Are The Most Fuel Efficient Turbo-Petrol Cars You Can Buy

Published On Mar 27, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

The list include hatchbacks, sub-compact SUVs as well as sedans

Downsized, 100PS+ turbocharged petrol cars are the most sought-after at the moment. Thanks to our manufacturers, we can now get performance-packed cars in a middle class man’s budget, in fact, the most affordable turbo-petrol offering retails for under Rs 7 lakh. But what about fuel efficiency? Here are the top seven most fuel efficient turbo-petrol cars as per ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) that you can buy right now.

Note: All fuel economy figures are ARAI-certified

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 100PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual Fuel efficiency 20.7kmpl Price Rs 7.81 lakh

The Grand i10 Nios Turbo is the most fuel efficient offering, delivering an ARAI-claimed range of 20.7 kmpl.

It gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 100PS and 172Nm, about 17PS and 60PS more than the naturally aspirated 1.2 petrol engine.

It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

The Nios Turbo comes in a single top-end Sportz variant priced at Rs 7.81 lakh.

Hyundai Aura Turbo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 100PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual Fuel efficiency 20.5kmpl Price Rs 8.66 lakh

The Nios and Aura share the same engine and transmission, but the latter offers a slightly lower fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl. Hardly any difference really.

This makes Aura the most fuel efficient but still not the most affordable turbo sedan in India.

The Aura Turbo is also available in a single top-end SX Plus variant at Rs 8.66 lakh.

Hyundai i20 Turbo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT Fuel efficiency 20kmpl/ 20.28kmpl (iMT/DCT) Price Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh

The Hyundai i20 Turbo also gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, but its power output has increased to 120PS, as found on the Verna and Venue.

It comes paired to a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), delivering 20kmpl and 20.28kmpl, respectively.

The i20 Turbo DCT is technically the most fuel efficient turbo-automatic car.

The turbo variants are priced from Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 100PS Torque 160Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual/CVT Fuel efficiency 20kmpl/17.7kmpl Price Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh

The most affordable turbocharged subcompact SUV is also the most fuel efficient of the lot.

The Magnite turbo-manual offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 20kmpl, while the CVT delivers 17.7kmpl.

It gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is rated at 100PS and up to 160Nm.

The turbo variants of the Magnite are priced from Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh.

Skoda Rapid

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 110PS Torque 175Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter AT Fuel efficiency 18.97kmpl / 16.24kmpl Price Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh

The Rapid is technically the most affordable turbo-petrol compact sedan you can buy, even cheaper than the subcompact Hyundai Aura.

Its manual variants deliver 18.97kmpl while the automatic variants offer 16.24kmpl.

Its 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo unit produces 110PS and 175Nm.

All the variants get the turbo-engine and are priced from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh.

Volkswagen Polo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 110PS Torque 175Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic Fuel efficiency 18.24 kmpl/16.47 kmpl Price Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh

Volkswagen Polo is currently the most affordable turbo-petrol car in India, sharing the stage with the Nissan Magnite.

The Polo turbo-manual delivers 18.24 kmpl, while the torque converter automatic variants offer16.47 kmpl.

The Polo shares its litre-class engine with the Rapid and Vento, making the same 110PS and 175Nm.

The turbo variants of the Polo are priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh.

Kia Sonet

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT Fuel efficiency 18.2 kmpl/18.3 kmpl Price Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh

The Sonet offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.2 kmpl for the iMT variant and 18.3 kmpl for the DCT variant.

It is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 120PS and 172Nm.

Prices of the Sonet Turbo variants commence from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom

