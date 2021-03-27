  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsThese Are The Most Fuel Efficient Turbo-Petrol Cars You Can Buy

These Are The Most Fuel Efficient Turbo-Petrol Cars You Can Buy

Published On Mar 27, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

  • 48 Views
  • Write a comment

The list include hatchbacks, sub-compact SUVs as well as sedans

Downsized, 100PS+ turbocharged petrol cars are the most sought-after at the moment. Thanks to our manufacturers, we can now get performance-packed cars in a middle class man’s budget, in fact, the most affordable turbo-petrol offering retails for under Rs 7 lakh. But what about fuel efficiency? Here are the top seven most fuel efficient turbo-petrol cars as per ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) that you can buy right now. 

Note: All fuel economy figures are ARAI-certified 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Engine

1.0-litre three-cylinder

Power

100PS

Torque

172Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual

Fuel efficiency

20.7kmpl

Price

Rs 7.81 lakh

  • The Grand i10 Nios Turbo is the most fuel efficient offering, delivering an ARAI-claimed range of 20.7 kmpl. 

  • It gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 100PS and 172Nm, about 17PS and 60PS more than the naturally aspirated 1.2 petrol engine. 

  • It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. 

  • The Nios Turbo comes in a single top-end Sportz variant priced at Rs 7.81 lakh. 

Hyundai Aura Turbo

Engine

1.0-litre three-cylinder

Power

100PS

Torque

172Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual

Fuel efficiency

20.5kmpl

Price

Rs 8.66 lakh

  • The Nios and Aura share the same engine and transmission, but the latter offers a slightly lower fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl. Hardly any difference really. 

  • This makes Aura the most fuel efficient but still not the most affordable turbo sedan in India. 

  • The Aura Turbo is also available in a single top-end SX Plus variant at Rs 8.66 lakh. 

Hyundai i20 Turbo

Engine

1.0-litre three-cylinder

Power

120PS

Torque

172Nm

Gearbox Options

6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

Fuel efficiency

20kmpl/ 20.28kmpl (iMT/DCT)

Price

Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh

  • The Hyundai i20 Turbo also gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, but its power output has increased to 120PS, as found on the Verna and Venue. 

  • It comes paired to a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), delivering 20kmpl and 20.28kmpl, respectively. 

  • The i20 Turbo DCT is technically the most fuel efficient turbo-automatic car. 

  • The turbo variants are priced from Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh. 

Nissan Magnite

Engine

1.0-litre three-cylinder

Power

100PS

Torque

160Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual/CVT

Fuel efficiency

20kmpl/17.7kmpl

Price

Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh

  • The most affordable turbocharged subcompact SUV is also the most fuel efficient of the lot. 

  • The Magnite turbo-manual offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 20kmpl, while the CVT delivers 17.7kmpl.  

  • It gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is rated at 100PS and up to 160Nm. 

  • The turbo variants of the Magnite are priced from Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh. 

Skoda Rapid

Engine

1.0-litre three-cylinder

Power

110PS

Torque

175Nm

Gearbox Options

6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter AT

Fuel efficiency

18.97kmpl / 16.24kmpl

Price

Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh

  • The Rapid is technically the most affordable turbo-petrol compact sedan you can buy, even cheaper than the subcompact Hyundai Aura. 

  • Its manual variants deliver 18.97kmpl while the automatic variants offer 16.24kmpl. 

  • Its 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo unit produces 110PS and 175Nm. 

  • All the variants get the turbo-engine and are priced from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh. 

Volkswagen Polo

Engine

1.0-litre three-cylinder

Power

110PS

Torque

175Nm

Gearbox Options

6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic

Fuel efficiency

18.24 kmpl/16.47 kmpl

Price

Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh

  • Volkswagen Polo is currently the most affordable turbo-petrol car in India, sharing the stage with the Nissan Magnite. 

  • The Polo turbo-manual delivers 18.24 kmpl, while the torque converter automatic variants offer16.47 kmpl. 

  • The Polo shares its litre-class engine with the Rapid and Vento, making the same 110PS and 175Nm. 

  • The turbo variants of the Polo are priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh. 

Kia Sonet

Engine

1.0-litre three-cylinder

Power

120PS

Torque

172Nm

Gearbox Options

6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

Fuel efficiency

18.2 kmpl/18.3 kmpl

Price

Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh

  • The Sonet offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.2 kmpl for the iMT variant and 18.3 kmpl for the DCT variant. 

  • It is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 120PS and 172Nm. 

  • Prices of the Sonet Turbo variants commence from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh. 

All prices ex-showroom

Read More on : Hyundai i20 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai i20

Read Full News
  • Hyundai i20
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Nissan Magnite
Big Saving !!
Save upto 47% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
VIEW USED HYUNDAI I20 IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?