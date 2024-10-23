Our Instagram Followers Are Most Excited For This Thing About The Skoda Kylaq

Modified On Oct 23, 2024 07:11 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq was recently teased ahead of its global unveiling on November 6. We ask the people what are they most excited about in the upcoming sub-4m SUV

The Skoda Kylaq is an upcoming sub-4m SUV from the Czech manufacturer, which is gearing up for its global unveiling on November 6. While the carmaker has teased it under camouflage and has revealed some details about it, it seems that Skoda is on the right track and has already got people excited about its upcoming model. To get an understanding of what aspect of the Kylaq are people most interested in, we conducted a poll on our CarDekho Instagram handle and the results were anything but interesting.

The Public Opinion

The Instagram poll had a simple question: “One Thing You Are Looking Forward To The Kylaq?” The options were design, features, performance and even an option for people who were not interested in the car.

Out of the total 1,870 respondents, 39 percent sided with the performance aspect of the Kylaq. The results were mixed for the other aspects, where 23 percent of people voted for design, and 18 percent were interested in the features it might have on offer. Surprisingly enough, the remaining 20 percent of the respondents indicated that they were not interested in the Kylaq at all!

Skoda Kylaq: An Overview

The Kylaq will be Skoda’s new entry-level offering in India and will be its most affordable SUV as well. It will borrow a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) from the bigger Kushaq and Slavia.

Its design is expected to borrow styling cues from the bigger Kushaq SUV, with it sporting a split-headlight setup. That said, it will get 18-inch alloy wheels and inverted L-shaped LED tail lights.

(Image of the Kushaq's touchscreen used for representation purposes only)

While the interior is yet to be revealed, its dashboard layout is also likely to be similar to that of the Kushaq. Skoda said that it will have features like electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. It is also confirmed that the Kylaq will have six airbags (as standard), and a multi-collision-braking system.

Expected features include a 10-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a wireless phone charger.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It will also compete with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

What aspect of the upcoming Skoda Kylaq are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments section below.

