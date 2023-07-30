Modified On Jul 30, 2023 09:37 AM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

Two new seven-seater cars are expected to go on sale this month

The month of July was pretty exciting and buzzing with SUVs, and August will be no different. Citroen, Toyota, Tata, Mercedes Benz, and Volvo are gearing up for some big launches, while we’ll see some new editions from Hyundai as well.

So, here are the seven models that will take the stage this month:

Citroen C3 Aircross

The fourth launch from the French carmaker in India and the third that is loosely based on the same platform will be the Citroen C3 Aircross. It is essentially an elongated version of the C3 hatchback that will be offered in both five- and seven-seater layouts. Even in the latter, it gets removable seats for the third row.

Powering the C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from its hatchback version, but possibly with a higher state of tune. On the hatchback, the engine develops 110PS and 190Nm of peak torque. The SUV will get a 6-speed manual transmission, but we can expect an automatic transmission later.

In terms of features, it will come packed with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a digitised driver’s display, and manual AC. Safety will be covered by dual airbags, hill hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

It’s expected to be priced competitively from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the likes of other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Rumion

The rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion, is most likely to go on sale in August. Like other shared models between the two brands, it will be nearly identical to the Ertiga, but with minor styling tweaks to the front profile, upholstery colour and alloy wheels.

It will use the Ertiga’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, which develops 103PS and 137Nm of peak torque. The Rumion in South Africa gets 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter automatic, but in India, it would use the manual and a 6-speed AT.

In terms of features, the Rumion will be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic AC, dual front airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Prices are expected to commence from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV e8

Mahindra is hosting a grand event on August 15, where we could see a production-ready version of the XUV e8, or the XUV700 EV.

The styling will be similar to its ICE version, but sporting a new nose, different alloys, and bronze elements. The interior could also receive similar subtle tweaks with some feature additions.

It’s expected to retail for around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside, we could further see more developments on the other four electric SUVs that were last showcased alongside the XUV e8.

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch could be the Indian carmaker’s fourth CNG offering. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Altroz CNG, the latter being already on sale.

Its dual-cylinder setup will offer a generous amount of boot space, which will be its standout element. The Punch will use a 73.5PS 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with a claimed fuel economy of around 25 km/kg.

In terms of features, one can expect an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, cruise control, dual front airbags, and a rear camera.

Prices of the Punch CNG should be around a lakh costlier than its corresponding petrol variants. It will be a direct competitor to the Hyundai Exter CNG.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC

The new version of the Mercedes Benz GLC will launch on August 9. The SUV has undergone a generational update to make it look more premium and sharper.

The exterior will see subtle changes, but the interior will be heavily revamped. Bearing the C-Class inspired layout, it will sport the vertically-stacked portrait 11.9-inch touchscreen system and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

The GLC will be powered by 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology. Transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed automatic unit.

We’re expecting the new GLC to be priced from around the Rs 60 lakh mark, rivaling the might of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.

Audi e-Tron And e-Tron Sportback Facelift

The facelifted Audi e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback will go on sale on August 18. Both of them will carry the 'Q8 prefix. While the styling changes will be minimal inside and out, the main upgrades will be seen in regards to the range and performance.

It will sport bigger 89kWh and 106kWh battery packs, the latter offering a claimed range of up to 600 kilometres. The e-Tron will continue to use an all-wheel drivetrain with dual-motor setup, while the Sportback will use three electric motor, for a whooping performance of up to 503PS and 973Nm.

It's expected to retail from around Rs 1.1 crore, rivaling the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Another electric Volvo is coming in August, in the form of the C40 Recharge. It’s essentially a coupe version of the XC40 Recharge SUV but with updated tech under the skin. The styling and features are quite similar to its SUV counterpart.

It will use a 78 kWh battery pack which claims 530 kms of driving range on the WLTP-cycle. With an all-wheel drivetrain the C40 Recharge will support fast charging capabilities of up to 150kW. The fast charger can juice up the electric coupe-SUV from 10 to 80 percent in just 27 minutes.

Features onboard will include a 9-inch vertical touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and cooling function, panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, and ADAS.