Modified On Feb 26, 2024 10:40 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

In recent years, we have seen this convenience feature trickle down to many budget-friendly cars including the Maruti Swift and the new Hyundai Exter

Finding the perfect balance between affordability and convenience is a quest every car buyer embarks upon. Cruise control, once a luxury reserved for high-end models, has now become one of the most sought-after features even in affordable cars. In this story, let’s take a look at the top 10 most affordable cars in India to get this feature.

But first let’s explain its benefits:

What Is Cruise Control?

It is a feature in cars that allows drivers to set and maintain a constant speed without needing to continuously press the accelerator pedal. Until and unless the driver applies the brakes, the car keeps going at the set speed.

Most cars with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) get adaptive cruise control, which is essentially a smarter version of the standard cruise control. It increases or decreases your car’s speed to maintain a constant distance from the vehicle in front by using the camera, radars and sensors on board.

Note: None of the cars on this list get ADAS so they don’t come with adaptive cruise control.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 7.28 lakh

The entry-level hatchback from Hyundai is also the most affordable car in India to offer this convenience feature.

Cruise control is available from the mid-spec Sportz Executive variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

At this price, it is only offered with the petrol-manual powertrain and not with any CNG variants. It’s also the most affordable choice for cruise control with an automatic transmission (AMT).

Tata Altroz

Price: Rs 7.60 lakh

It is available on the mid-spec XM Plus variant of the Tata Altroz with the petrol engine and manual transmission.

The feature becomes available with petrol-automatic and diesel-powered variants at a higher price point, but never with the CNG variants of the premium hatchback.

Tata Punch

Price: Rs 7.85 lakh

You can have this convenience feature on the higher-spec Accomplished trim of the Tata Punch micro SUV.

This variant also offers the choice of an AMT, but the Punch Accomplished CNG doesn’t get cruise control.

Also Read: 5 Different Types Of Drive Selectors (Gear Selector) In Automatic Cars

Hyundai Aura

Price: Rs 8.09 lakh

The sub-4m sedan from Hyundai gets cruise control from the higher-spec SX trim.

Only the SX petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura get this convenience tech.

Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs 8.23 lakh

The Hyundai Exter, also a micro SUV, also offers cruise control at a relatively affordable price point.

It is available from the mid-spec SX trim onwards, but the Exter SX CNG variant doesn’t get cruise control.

Hyundai i20

Price: Rs 8.38 lakh

The Hyundai i20 gets this convenience feature from the mid-spec Sportz variant.

Both the manual and automatic variants of the i20 Sportz come with cruise control.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Confirmed

Maruti Swift

Price: Rs 8.39 lakh

Another midsize hatchback on this list to get cruise control is the Maruti Swift.

It is available only on the fully loaded ZXi Plus variant of the hatchback.

Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs 8.60 lakh

The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable sub-4m SUV to come with this convenience technology.

Nissan is offering cruise control only on the range-topping XV Premium trim of the SUV.

At this price, you get the Magnite with the 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine but the feature is limited to the manual transmission.

Renault Kiger

Price: Rs 8.80 lakh

Like its Nissan counterpart, the Renault Kiger also comes with cruise control, but only in its range-topping RXZ trim.

Renault is offering it with both RXZ manual and automatic variants with the 1-litre N/A petrol engine.

Maruti Dzire

Price: Rs 8.89 lakh

The Maruti Dzire is another sub-4m sedan on this list to come with cruise control at an affordable price.

Like its hatchback sibling, the Swift, only the top-spec ZXi Plus variants can be had with this feature.

If cruise control was a must-have feature for your next car priced under Rs 9 lakh, which of these would be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Altroz on road price