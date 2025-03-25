Tata Altroz Facelift Spotted, To Come With New Design Elements

The spy shots showcase flush-type door handles, a dual-pod headlight design and revised alloy wheel design

The spy shots also reveal a revised front bumper with redesigned fog lamp housing.

Interior is yet to be revealed but can get modern design elements from the Punch and Nexon.

Amenities can be similar to the current-spec model including a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety suite is also expected to be similar with 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and TPMS.

Expected to command a slight premium over the prices of the current-spec model.

The Tata Altroz was launched back in 2020 and it is yet to receive a proper midlife update. However, that is expected to change soon as a lot of test mules are being spotted frequently on the roads hinting at a possible update. That said, a heavily camouflaged test mule of what seems like the facelifted Altroz was spotted recently that showed some key design changes compared to the current-spec model. Let us take a look at the changes that were noticed.

What Was Seen?

The spy shots reveal that the updated Tata Altroz will get minor design changes that are expected to alleviate the premium quotient associated with the hatchback. It will come with segment-first flush-type door handles on the front doors, while the rear door handles are still mounted on the C-pillar.

The headlights have also been revised and now feature a dual-pod design compared to the projector units that the current-spec model has. An eyebrow-shaped LED DRL unit was also spotted over these headlights.

The front bumper also seems to feature a new housing for the fog lamps and redesigned air inlet channels. The images also reveal that the facelifted model will feature a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design.

While the interior is yet to be seen, we expect the new Altroz to have a modern-looking cabin similar to other offerings of the manufacturer including the Tata Punch and Tata Nexon.

Also Read: Top 8 Cars Under Rs 25 Lakh That Come With A Feature Loaded Base Variant

Expected Features And Safety Suite

The feature suite is expected to be identical to the current-spec model with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a single pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, and an 8-speaker sound system. However, Tata could surprise us as well by offering a few additional features to help it stay ahead of competition.

Its safety suite could also be similar to the current-spec model with amenities including 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and rear parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain Options

The facelifted Altroz is expected to be powered by the same engine options as the current-spec model, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 90 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 5 Speed MT / 6 Speed DCT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

A spicier Tata Altroz Racer is also available currently with a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine, which is also likely to make its way to the facelifted model.

Expected Price And Rivals

The facelifted Tata Altroz is expected to command a slight premium over the current-spec model that is priced between Rs 6.65 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

Image Source

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.