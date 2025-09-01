These 7 Cars Were Launched In August 2025 In India

From a facelifted SUV to special editions and a performance-oriented luxury car, August 2025 ensured all car enthusiasts and buyers had something to look forward to!

The 2025 festive period began in August and it was also a busy month for the automotive industry in India. It was a witness to as many as seven new car launches, including some special editions and the introduction of a luxury performance vehicle as well. Let’s check out all the car launches that took place in August 2025:

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition

Price: 8.31 lakh to Rs 10.87 lakh

With the launch of the facelifted Magnite, Nissan recently brought back its Kuro special edition. Earlier, it was phased out following the discontinuation of the pre-facelift Magnite. It is based on the SUV’s mid-spec N-Connecta trim. Key revisions include an all-black paint shade, 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and an all-black cabin theme. New features, as part of the accessory, are a wireless phone charger and a dashcam. It retains some features from the N-Connecta variant, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch all-digital driver’s display, push-button start/stop, and auto climate control with rear AC vents. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Nissan Magnite has two engine options and both of them are offered with the Kuro Edition. There’s either a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. While both get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the former gets an optional 5-speed AMT and the turbo-petrol engine has the option of a CVT.

Citroen C3 X

Price: Rs 7.91 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh

In August 2025, Citroen rejigged the variant lineup of the C3 hatchback by bringing out a new top-spec X trim, which is based on the previously range-topping Shine variant. The new X trim comes with some new features and minor cosmetic tweaks. The only exterior changes come in the form of all-LED headlights and front fog lamps, and the ‘C3 X’ moniker on the tailgate.

In terms of features, Citroen has packed the C3 X with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch full-digital instrument cluster, and push-button start/stop. Passenger safety is ensured by six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera (optional), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Citroen hatchback is provided with two engines: an 82 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual transmission and the other a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

Price: Rs 27.79 lakh

Taking inspiration from a famous DC Comics character, Mahindra introduced a limited-run Batman edition based on the fully loaded Pack Three variant of the BE 6 electric SUV. While initially it was limited to just 300 units, the carmaker later announced the extension to 999 units, given the tremendous response it generated among car enthusiasts and new buyers. It features a matte black exterior shade and flaunts some Batman badges and decals all around the outside, and bigger 20-inch alloy wheels. Cabin revisions include gold insert around the driver’s cockpit, multiple Batman logos, and a plaque to denote its special character.

Its feature set includes dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), fixed panoramic glass roof, dual wireless phone chargers, and dual-zone climate control. Mahindra offers it with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Batman edition gets only the larger 79 kWh battery pack with an MIDC (part 1+part 2) claimed range of 682 km. It has a single 286 PS electric motor driving the rear wheels.

Renault Kiger Facelift

Price: Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh

The Renault Kiger facelift was launched in August 2025, four years after the introduction of the sub-4m SUV on our shores. Along with a new variant lineup, the Kiger also got major nips and tucks on the outside, while having a fresh take for the cabin too. As part of the updates, the Kiger now comes with multiple updates, which include all-LED lighting, fog lamps, redesigned alloy wheels, Renault’s latest logo, and tweaked bumpers. Its cabin now sports a dual-tone white and grey theme with leatherette seat upholstery and the new Renault logo on the steering wheel.

Renault has equipped it with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 7-inch full-digital driver’s display, cruise control, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. The new Kiger’s safety net comprises six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The sub-4m SUV is offered with two engine choices: a 72 PS 1-litre 1-litre naturally aspirated engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. While both get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the former gets an optional 5-speed AMT and the turbo-petrol engine has the option of a CVT.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

Price: Rs 1.35 crore

In August 2025, we also got a new member in the Mercedes-Benz CLE lineup in the form of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. Being an AMG-specific model, it does have the typical elements such as the Panamericana grille with vertical slats, ‘AMG’ badges, black multi-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, and a quad exhaust setup. The sporty appeal is carried over on the inside thanks to AMG-specific all-black interior theme (with contrasting red stitching for the seats), black leather upholstery for the bucket seats, floor mats, and a steering wheel.

Features on board the performance-centric Mercedes include an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch full-digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated seats with memory function, a powered tailgate with gesture control, and a heads-up display. Safety features include eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. It comes with a 450 PS 3-litre inline-six twin-turbo petrol engine with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It has an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), and it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition

Price: Rs 48.50 lakh

After showcasing the Sprint edition during the launch of the new-generation Toyota Camry, the Japanese carmaker has now finally introduced it in our market. It is nothing but an accessory kit over the standard offering to give it a sportier look along with a couple of feature upgrades for the premium sedan. These include an all-black finish for the bonnet, roof and tailgate, front and rear bodykits, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a boot lip spoiler. No changes have been made to its cabin, which still features the same dual-tone black and tan theme with tan seat upholstery.

The two new amenities on board are door warning lights and ambient lighting. Other features remain unchanged such as dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a 3-zone climate control, and 10-way power-adjustable front seats with adjustable lumbar support and ventilation. Its safety suite includes nine airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS. Toyota has provided it with a 230 PS 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain making a combined 230 PS with e-CVT.

Maruti Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq

Another special edition on this list comes in the form of the Maruti Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq, which sports an exclusive matte black exterior wrap. It is based on the top-spec Alpha trim and is likely to command a premium over it. Changes include a black grille surround and a dark chrome bar on the sides of the chrome logo. It also gets new 17-inch black alloy wheels with gloss black finish for the body cladding that runs all around the SUV’s exterior. No changes have been made to its interior and it still comes with an all-black theme with bronze accents all around the cabin.

Maruti has decked up the Grand Vitara with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and auto climate control with rear AC vents. Its safety net packs six airbags, an electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera. The Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq gets the standard model’s 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain (116 PS combined) that comes mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

These were all the cars that went on sale in August 2025 in India. Which of these would be your pick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

