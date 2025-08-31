6 New Cars Expected To Launch In India In September 2025

Among all the new cars slated to go on sale in September, the VF6 and VF7 will most likely draw the most attention as they mark the debut of VinFast in India

September 2025 promises to be an exciting month for both car enthusiasts and new buyers. The festive period has already begun in full swing and with as many as six new cars expected to go on sale in September, it is looking to be even more spectacular. The launch activities will likely commence with an event from Maruti, followed by VinFast’s debut products for our market. Here’s a look at all the cars that are likely to go on sale in September 2025:

Maruti Escudo

Launch On: September 3, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 9.7 lakh

Maruti is gearing up to introduce a new made-in-India SUV that is likely to be positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, and is expected to be offered via the Arena chain of showrooms. Reports suggest it will carry either the ‘Escudo’, ‘Victorious’ or ‘Saber’ moniker and could be underpinned by Suzuki’s Global C platform, although with some changes to give it a longer wheelbase and some more room inside the cabin.

While it could borrow design elements from the Grand Vitara, Maruti is expected to offer it with a different layout for the cabin and dashboard. Expect a similarity in their feature set, which could comprise a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and possibly advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well. That said, Maruti may opt for a larger touchscreen infotainment unit on the Escudo. The new Maruti SUV could be provided with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, and is also likely to feature a strong hybrid powertrain option.

VinFast VF6

Launch On: September 6, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

The VinFast VF6 will be one of the two models that the Vietnamese EV maker will debut with in our market. Its series production recently began at VinFast’s Tamil Nadu facility, and it will be sold in two broad variants. VinFast will offer the electric SUV in six colours and two interior themes, depending on which variant the customer chooses.

We expect VinFast to equip the VF6 with plenty of bells and whistles, including some premium features such as ventilated front seats, a large touchscreen system, a heads-up display, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 ADAS. The electric SUV comes with a 59.6 kWh battery pack (having a single electric motor) that is good enough for a range of up to 410 km.

VinFast VF7

Launch On: September 6, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh

Along with the VF6, VinFast will also be introducing another electric SUV called the VF7. We got our first look at the two models, including the bigger VF7, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025. The Vietnamese brand will offer the SUV in three variants, six exterior paint options and two interior colour themes.

In the international markets, the VF7 comes with an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic glass roof, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a heads-up display. Occupant safety is taken care of by up to eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS. The global-spec VF7 has a 70.8 kWh battery pack with both single and dual-electric motor options. It has a claimed range of up to 496 km.

Also Read: 5 Things We Learnt About The 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift After Driving It

Citroen Basalt X

Expected Launch: September 5, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 14.13 lakh

Following the introduction of the Citroen C3 X, the French carmaker teased the addition of a similar new variant for the Basalt SUV-coupe and also opened its bookings for Rs 11,000. The Basalt X will get some cosmetic tweaks inside and out, while featuring the same black finish as the Dark Edition of the SUV-coupe that was launched earlier this year.

As seen with the C3 X, the Basalt’s new X trim could also come with some fresh amenities, including ambient lighting that was visible in the teaser. Citroen is likely to offer it with the same 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, auto climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, and the 7-inch digital driver’s display as the standard model. Its safety suite should include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). We expect Citroen to provide the Basalt X with both 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines with a choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Expected Launch: TBA

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

Since its market introduction back in 2020, the Mahindra Thar 3-door has been soldiering along with some minor updates along its journey, but has now started showing some age. Mahindra has been working on a refresh for the off-roader, and it is expected to be introduced in September 2025.

Previous spy shots have hinted at design and feature revisions inspired by the larger Mahindra Thar Roxx, including circular LED headlights and a fresh set of alloy wheels. We expect Mahindra to equip it with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a TPMS. The facelifted Thar is likely to retain the same petrol and diesel engines as the present version, along with the same manual and automatic gearbox choices. It is also expected to be offered in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and 4-wheel drive (4WD) setups to stay true to its off-roading character.

Volvo EX30

Expected Launch: End of September

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh

The Volvo EX30 is the Swedish carmaker’s smallest all-electric offering as yet and slots below the EX40 in Volvo’s global lineup. Exterior highlights include a futuristic design, with Volvo’s typical Thor hammer-shaped LED DRLs, 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and L-shaped LED tail lights running into the roof spoiler.

Its cabin sports a minimalistic design and a 2-tone theme, with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display being the biggest talking point. It is loaded with a fixed panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS as well. In India, the EX30 will come with a single 69 kWh battery pack along with just one electric motor driving the rear wheels. It has a WLTP-claimed range of 480 km.

These are all the new cars that are expected to go on sale in India in September 2025. Which one are you the most interested in? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.