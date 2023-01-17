Modified On Jan 17, 2023 06:24 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

The India-spec facelifted Creta will come in 2024 and will be different from the one sold in Indonesia

Main feature additions will be ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre unit.

New rivals by then will be the Tata Curvv and Sierra in 2025.

Hyundai Creta, the leader in its segment for a long time, has been due for an update in India, especially since the launch of its facelifted version in Indonesia. While we were expecting the same to be launched in India this year, it has come to light that the facelifted Creta will not come to the market here this year.

According to our sources, the facelifted version of the Creta will be launched in India in 2024. But, it will not be the one launched in Indonesia. The India-spec facelifted Creta will have a different design, details for which are not available at present. So, the front end of the India-spec facelift will not be similar to the ‘face’ of the Indonesian model that is inspired by the Tucson.

The powertrain options will be different compared to the current model. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will likely be retained, but the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, which will debut on the upcoming new generation Verna.

The transmission options could include a six-speed manual as standard for the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former could get a CVT and the latter could come with a torque converter as an automatic option. The 1.5-litre turbo unit could come paired with a seven-speed DCT.

When it comes to features, the facelifted version will likely retain the features of the current Creta which gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats. Prime additions would be the 360-degree camera and ADAS functionality.

The facelifted Creta is to be priced at a premium over the current model and will continue to be a rival to the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Grand Vitara.

