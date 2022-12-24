Modified On Dec 24, 2022 12:49 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV Max

This past year saw a sustained influx of SUVs with a mixed bag featuring a pure EV and a couple of hybrid SUVs too

2022 was no different when it came to the love for SUVs by our fellow countrymen. The year was marked with important launches by many carmakers, with most of them falling in the high-riding bodystyle segments.

So we decided to compile the top 15 SUV launches priced below Rs 40 lakh that entered the market in 2022. Here’s a look:

1) Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq

Launch Price- Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 37.49 lakh

Skoda’s flagship SUV for India, the Kodiaq, returned to our markets in the facelifted avatar in early 2022 and was available in three trims. Its demand saw the limited units sellout in just 24 hours since it went on sale. With the mid-life update, the Kodiaq became a petrol-only offering with a 2-litre turbocharged unit (190PS/320Nm), mated to a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. It came with an all-wheel drive setup. Its bookings are underway for the first batch of 2023.

2) Facelifted Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Launch Price- Rs 30.72 lakh

Although the facelifted Jeep Compass came to India in early 2021, the carmaker launched the refreshed Compass Trailhawk only in early 2022. As usual, the top-spec off-road centric variant gets a few differences including tweaked bumpers, all-season tyres, and ‘Trailhawk’ badges. The Compass Trailhawk runs on the same 170PS 2-litre diesel engine with a 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD as the pre-facelift version. Like earlier, there’s no diesel-manual and petrol options.

3) 2022 MG ZS EV

Launch Price- Rs 21.99 lakh to Rs 25.88 lakh

In March 2022, MG launched the facelifted ZS EV, albeit only in its top-spec Exclusive trim. Its base-spec Excite trim went on sale in October. Among all the updates, the electric SUV saw its claimed range climb up by 42km over its pre-facelift model (now at 461km) thanks to its bigger 50.3kWh battery pack. It also became a more premium offering with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen and select ADAS features like blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.

4) Tata Nexon EV Max

Launch Price- Rs 17.74 lakh to Rs 19.24 lakh

Tata introduced a long-range version of the Nexon EV in May 2022 called the ‘Nexon EV Max.’ It features a larger 40.5kWh battery pack for an improved claimed range of 437km. The new version also comes with some additional features including ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control. The Nexon EV Max is offered in a total of four variants and two charger options (3.3kW and 7.2kW).

5) Jeep Meridian

Launch Price- Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 36.95 lakh

2022 saw another contender enter the full-size SUV space in the form of the Jeep Meridian. Being a three-row version of the Compass, it got more room and a spacious cabin for up to seven occupants while offering the same premiumness as the five-seater model, thanks to features such as powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. It even shares the same 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) with the Compass with both six-speed MT and nine-speed AT options. Jeep provides it with the choice of both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains.

6) Facelifted Hyundai Venue

Launch Price - Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.32 lakh

One of the most-preferred nameplates in the sub-4m SUV space, the Hyundai Venue, got a much needed makeover in 2022. The facelifted model features a more Tucson-inspired front fascia and a redone derriere. Features on offer include an eight-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, and up to six airbags. Hyundai offers the Venue with three engine options (two petrol and a diesel) but it still misses out on a diesel-auto combo.

7) Mahindra Scorpio N

Launch Price- Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh

Perhaps the most anticipated Mahindra car in 2022 was the new-generation Scorpio that debuted as the ‘Scorpio N.’ The carmaker launched the SUV in phases, with the prices of the six-seater, 4x4 and automatic variants coming out in July. With this generation upgrade, the ‘Scorpio’ nameplate got a modernised appeal thanks to its premium looks and equipment as well as a choice between petrol and diesel powertrains with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

8) Second-gen Maruti Brezza

Launch Price- Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh

Maruti entered the subcompact SUV segment with the Vitara Brezza in 2016. Six years later, the SUV got a whole new generation which saw it drop the ‘Vitara’ prefix while becoming more premium than before. The Brezza continues to be sold in the same four trims and with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine albeit in the latest guise. While a five-speed manual is offered as standard, it now comes with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission option instead of the previously available four-speed auto.

9) Fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson

Launch Price- Rs 27.70 lakh to Rs 34.39 lakh

The fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson came to India in 2022 and became the first model in the carmaker’s India lineup to offer advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). It has been brought here in the long-wheelbase form to focus more on the rear seat experience. The new Tucson comes with a set of 2-litre petrol and diesel engines, both with automatic gearbox options. An optional all-wheel drive setup is available with the diesel engine as well.

10) Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Launch Price- Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Prior to the Mahindra Scorpio N’s launch, news broke that the carmaker will continue offering the existing Scorpio with some modern tweaks. In August 2022, Mahindra relaunched the previous-gen Scorpio as the ‘Scorpio Classic’ with the marque’s new logo, some new equipment and a more modern design as an affordable alternative to the Scorpio N. It is sold in only two variants and gets just the 2.2-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission.

11) Hyundai Venue N Line

Launch Price - Rs 12.16 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh

The Venue became the second model in Hyundai’s Indian lineup to get the ‘N Line’ treatment, giving it sportier upgrades including a stiffer suspension and a heavier steering setup. It also has visual differences over the standard Venue in the form of red accents inside and out, revised alloy wheel design, and ‘N Line’ badges. Hyundai offers it only with the regular model’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the seven-speed DCT gearbox.

12) Facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross

Launch Price- Rs 36.67 lakh

After just a little over a year in our market, the Citroen C5 Aircross was given its first mid-life refresh. The premium mid-size SUV is now sold in a fully-loaded single trim, raising its entry price by nearly Rs 3 lakh over its pre-facelift version. It gets a more stylish appearance and a few feature upgrades consisting of a new 10-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. That said, it continues to be a diesel-only offering with a 2-litre motor and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

13) Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Launch Price- 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

Toyota's long-awaited entry into the compact SUV segment finally came about with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It also became the first in its segment to offer a strong-hybrid powertrain option with a claimed range of 27.97kmpl. It gets two engine options: a 103PS 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine (mild-hybrid) and a 116PS (combined) 1.5-litre, three-cylinder unit (strong-hybrid). While the former comes with 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT options, the latter is offered only with an e-CVT gearbox. As a premium offering, it comes with a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

14) Maruti Grand Vitara

Launch Price- Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh

For its version of the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti decided to resurrect the ‘Grand Vitara’ moniker. The SUV is sold via the NEXA outlets and came in as a replacement for the ageing S-Cross. It shares its powertrains with the Toyota SUV while debuting some features for a Maruti car, which include a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver’s display and a strong-hybrid powertrain.

15) BYD Atto 3

Launch Price- Rs 34 lakh

Although BYD (Build Your Dreams) has been in the Indian market for a while now, it was previously associated only with vehicles donning the yellow number plate. Looking at the growing electric SUV market, the Chinese marque pushed ahead with the Atto 3 EV. It is a premium electric crossover, sized similarly to the Jeep Compass with multiple quirky design elements inside and out. With a battery pack of 60.48kWh, it offers a claimed range of 521km.

SUVs of all shapes and sizes are expected to dominate the new model space in 2023 as well, with even more EVs on the way. We’ll get to see various previews from the likes of Maruti, Hyundai and Tata at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

