Jeep Compass And Compass Trailhawk Get Pricier By Rs 25,000

Published On Apr 15, 2022 03:34 PM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

Jeep’s premium off-roading SUV, the Wrangler, has been unaffected by the price revision

Jeep has now priced the Compass from Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 29.59 lakh.

The Compass’ 80th Anniversary Edition variants have been axed.

The Compass Trailhawk is now priced at Rs 30.97 lakh.

Jeep continues to retail the Wrangler between Rs 56.35 lakh and Rs 60.35 lakh.

The latest carmaker to hike prices of its models is Jeep. It has increased the prices of its SUVs, namely the Compass and the Compass Trailhawk. However, the Wrangler has been left unaffected by the price revision (Rs 56.35 lakh to Rs 60.35 lakh).

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of the SUV duo:

Compass

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sport MT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 18.04 lakh +Rs 25,000 Sport DCT Rs 20.37 lakh Rs 20.62 lakh +Rs 25,000 Longitude (O) DCT Rs 22.09 lakh Rs 22.34 lakh +Rs 25,000 Limited (O) DCT Rs 24.19 lakh Rs 24.44 lakh +Rs 25,000 Limited 80th Anniversary DCT Rs 24.66 lakh Discontinued – Model S DCT Rs 26.34 lakh Rs 26.59 lakh +Rs 25,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sport MT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.74 lakh +Rs 25,000 Longitude (O) MT Rs 21.29 lakh Rs 21.54 lakh +Rs 25,000 Limited (O) 4x2 MT Rs 23.39 lakh Rs 23.64 lakh +Rs 25,000 Limited 4x2 80th Anniversary MT Rs 23.86 lakh Discontinued – Model S 4x2 MT Rs 25.54 lakh Rs 25.79 lakh +Rs 25,000 Limited (O) 4x4 AT Rs 27.19 lakh Rs 27.44 lakh +Rs 25,000 Limited 4x4 80th Anniversary AT Rs 27.66 lakh Discontinued – Model S 4x4 AT Rs 29.34 lakh Rs 29.59 lakh +Rs 25,000

Prices of both the Compass petrol and diesel have been hiked uniformly by Rs 25,000.

Jeep has axed the 80th Anniversary variants of the premium compact SUV.

Compass Trailhawk

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Compass Trailhawk 4x4 AT Rs 30.72 lakh Rs 30.97 lakh +Rs 25,000

Jeep has increased the asking price of the Compass Trailhawk by Rs 25,000. With this increment, its launch price has come to an end.

The carmaker recently revealed its first three-row SUV for the Indian market called the ‘Meridian.’ It will start production of the SUV in May with a launch slated for June. Expect it to be priced from Rs 30 lakh onwards.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

