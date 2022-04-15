Jeep Compass And Compass Trailhawk Get Pricier By Rs 25,000
Published On Apr 15, 2022 03:34 PM By Rohit for Jeep Compass
Jeep’s premium off-roading SUV, the Wrangler, has been unaffected by the price revision
-
Jeep has now priced the Compass from Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 29.59 lakh.
-
The Compass’ 80th Anniversary Edition variants have been axed.
-
The Compass Trailhawk is now priced at Rs 30.97 lakh.
-
Jeep continues to retail the Wrangler between Rs 56.35 lakh and Rs 60.35 lakh.
The latest carmaker to hike prices of its models is Jeep. It has increased the prices of its SUVs, namely the Compass and the Compass Trailhawk. However, the Wrangler has been left unaffected by the price revision (Rs 56.35 lakh to Rs 60.35 lakh).
Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of the SUV duo:
Compass
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sport MT
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 18.04 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Sport DCT
|
Rs 20.37 lakh
|
Rs 20.62 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Longitude (O) DCT
|
Rs 22.09 lakh
|
Rs 22.34 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Limited (O) DCT
|
Rs 24.19 lakh
|
Rs 24.44 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Limited 80th Anniversary DCT
|
Rs 24.66 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
Model S DCT
|
Rs 26.34 lakh
|
Rs 26.59 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sport MT
|
Rs 19.49 lakh
|
Rs 19.74 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Longitude (O) MT
|
Rs 21.29 lakh
|
Rs 21.54 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Limited (O) 4x2 MT
|
Rs 23.39 lakh
|
Rs 23.64 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Limited 4x2 80th Anniversary MT
|
Rs 23.86 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
Model S 4x2 MT
|
Rs 25.54 lakh
|
Rs 25.79 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
|
Rs 27.19 lakh
|
Rs 27.44 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Limited 4x4 80th Anniversary AT
|
Rs 27.66 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
Model S 4x4 AT
|
Rs 29.34 lakh
|
Rs 29.59 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
-
Prices of both the Compass petrol and diesel have been hiked uniformly by Rs 25,000.
-
Jeep has axed the 80th Anniversary variants of the premium compact SUV.
Also Read: Top 20 Cars With Petrol And Diesel Engine Options And Their Fuel Efficiency
Compass Trailhawk
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Compass Trailhawk 4x4 AT
|
Rs 30.72 lakh
|
Rs 30.97 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
-
Jeep has increased the asking price of the Compass Trailhawk by Rs 25,000. With this increment, its launch price has come to an end.
The carmaker recently revealed its first three-row SUV for the Indian market called the ‘Meridian.’ It will start production of the SUV in May with a launch slated for June. Expect it to be priced from Rs 30 lakh onwards.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Jeep Compass Automatic
- Renew Jeep Compass Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful