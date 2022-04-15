English | हिंदी

Jeep Compass And Compass Trailhawk Get Pricier By Rs 25,000

Published On Apr 15, 2022 03:34 PM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

Jeep’s premium off-roading SUV, the Wrangler, has been unaffected by the price revision

  • Jeep has now priced the Compass from Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 29.59 lakh.

  • The Compass’ 80th Anniversary Edition variants have been axed.

  • The Compass Trailhawk is now priced at Rs 30.97 lakh.

  • Jeep continues to retail the Wrangler between Rs 56.35 lakh and Rs 60.35 lakh.

The latest carmaker to hike prices of its models is Jeep. It has increased the prices of its SUVs, namely the Compass and the Compass Trailhawk. However, the Wrangler has been left unaffected by the price revision (Rs 56.35 lakh to Rs 60.35 lakh).

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of the SUV duo:

Compass

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sport MT

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 18.04 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Sport DCT

Rs 20.37 lakh

Rs 20.62 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Longitude (O) DCT

Rs 22.09 lakh

Rs 22.34 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Limited (O) DCT

Rs 24.19 lakh

Rs 24.44 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Limited 80th Anniversary DCT

Rs 24.66 lakh

Discontinued

Model S DCT

Rs 26.34 lakh

Rs 26.59 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sport MT

Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 19.74 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Longitude (O) MT

Rs 21.29 lakh

Rs 21.54 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Limited (O) 4x2 MT

Rs 23.39 lakh

Rs 23.64 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Limited 4x2 80th Anniversary MT

Rs 23.86 lakh

Discontinued

Model S 4x2 MT

Rs 25.54 lakh

Rs 25.79 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Limited (O) 4x4 AT

Rs 27.19 lakh

Rs 27.44 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Limited 4x4 80th Anniversary AT

Rs 27.66 lakh

Discontinued

Model S 4x4 AT

Rs 29.34 lakh

Rs 29.59 lakh

+Rs 25,000

  Prices of both the Compass petrol and diesel have been hiked uniformly by Rs 25,000.

  Jeep has axed the 80th Anniversary variants of the premium compact SUV.

Also ReadTop 20 Cars With Petrol And Diesel Engine Options And Their Fuel Efficiency

Compass Trailhawk

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Compass Trailhawk 4x4 AT

Rs 30.72 lakh

Rs 30.97 lakh

+Rs 25,000

  • Jeep has increased the asking price of the Compass Trailhawk by Rs 25,000. With this increment, its launch price has come to an end.

The carmaker recently revealed its first three-row SUV for the Indian market called the ‘Meridian.’ It will start production of the SUV in May with a launch slated for June. Expect it to be priced from Rs 30 lakh onwards.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

R
Published by
Rohit
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass Trailhawk
