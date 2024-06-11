The sales report for top 15 best-selling cars for May 2024 is out, and Maruti Swift took over the crown of the best-selling-selling car in India, outselling cars like Tata Punch, Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Creta, thanks to the introduction of the new-generation model. The monthly demand for XUV 3XO has also increased as the deliveries for the facelifted subcompact SUV also began in May 2024. Let’s see how each of these cars have performed in last month’s sales.

With sales of over 18,900 units, the Tata Punch is the second best-selling car in May 2024. Though its month-on-month (MoM) sales went down by 200-odd units, its year-on-year (YoY) sales increased by 70 percent. Note that the sales numbers here include both Punch ICE (internal combustion engine) and Punch EV .

The Maruti Swift emerged as the best-selling car in May 2024. More than 19,000 units of the hatchback were dispatched. The 2024 Swift has registered a growth of over 370 percent in monthly sales.

The Maruti Wagon R came down to fifth spot in the sales table as the carmaker sold nearly 14,500 units in May 2024. The Wagon R experienced losses of nearly 19 percent and 11 percent in MoM and YoY sales, respectively.

Though Hyundai Creta took a hit of over 780 units last month, its YoY sales remained consistent. Hyundai dispatched more than 14,600 units of the Creta in May.

Maruti Dzire overtook both Creta and Wagon R as the third best-selling car in May 2024. The Maruti Dzire crossed the sales mark of 16,000 units last month, not only maintaining consistent monthly demand, but also registering a growth of 42 percent in YoY sales.

The Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Eeco are the only two MPVs that have made to the list of top 15 best-selling models. While the Ertiga crossed the sales of 13,800 units, the Eeco also managed to attract nearly 11,000 customers in May 2024.

The Maruti Brezza also slipped to the sixth spot in the sales ranking as it faced a loss of 17 percent in monthly sales. In May 2024, the automaker dispatched more than 14,100 units of the Brezza subcompact SUV.

Though Scorpio’s May 2024 sales have gone down by 1,000 units compared to April, it still recorded a growth of over 40 percent in YoY sales. Please note that these figures include sales for both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

The only premium hatchback in this list is the Maruti Baleno, which crossed the 12,800-unit sales mark in May 2024. Maruti’s premium hatchback experienced a decline of 31 percent in YoY sales.

More than 12,500 units of the Maruti Fronx were dispatched last May. Its monthly sales declined by 1,600 units, however it still registered a growth of over 29 percent in YoY sales.

Though Tata was able to maintain a consistent sales for the Nexon subcompact SUV in May 2024, it still took a hit of 21 percent in yearly sales. Please note that these numbers include both ICE and EV variants of the Tata Nexon.