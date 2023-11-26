Published On Nov 26, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Swift 2024

The addition of these features to the fourth-generation Swift will close the gap between the two hatchbacks

The 2024 Suzuki Swift was revealed in Japan recently and its testing has also begun in India. This sporty hatchback, in its new generation, will be entering the Indian market soon and it will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. However, the updated one will come with many new features, making the competition tougher. Here are 5 such features which are expected to be present on the India-spec 2024 Maruti Swift.

A Bigger Touchscreen

The current Maruti Swift in India packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is smaller than the Grand i10 Nios’ 8-inch unit. In its new generation, the Swift will come with a 9-inch touchscreen, similar to the one seen on other modern Maruti models like the Baleno, Brezza and Fronx. While it will continue to have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, we believe Maruti could offer wireless smartphone connectivity with the hatchback’s fourth-gen model.

Electronic Parking Brake

A new convenience feature was seen in the fourth-gen Swift when it was unveiled in Japan: an electronic parking brake. While not a seemingly big feature addition, it does add convenience and opens up more space in the centre console. Also, along with an electronic parking brake, the new Swift also gets auto-hold function.

Blind Spot Monitor

One of the test mules of the 2024 Swift in India had the blind spot monitor warning blinking on its ORVMs, confirming that this feature is being tested for the Indian market. So even if its entire suite of ADAS features doesn’t make it to India, a blind spot monitor will be present for improved safety.

360-degree Camera

Along with a blind spot monitor, the 2024 Swift in India will also most likely borrow the 360-degree camera setup from the Baleno for additional convenience. The current Swift and the Grand i10 Nios both only offer a rearview camera, but the presence of a blind view monitor on the India-spec version suggest the presence of additional cameras on the ORVMs.

Paddle Shifters

Another convenience feature that comes in handy in an automatic car will most likely be offered in the India-spec 2024 Swift. While the carmaker has introduced a proper CVT transmission in its home market, the India-spec model will most likely continue with the AMT, which can come with paddle shifters as well. Currently, the only car in India which offers an AMT with paddle shifters is the Hyundai Exter, a micro SUV based on the Grand i10 Nios.

The new-generation Maruti Swift is expected to enter the Indian market sometime next year at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Which of these new features would you like to try? Let us know in the comments.

