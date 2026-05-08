Tesla Model Y: Premium RWD Vs L Premium AWD - Which Variant Makes More Sense?

Tesla entered the Indian market with the launch of Model Y, as the brand's first offering for the country. Alongside it, Tesla recently also launched the larger Model Y L in India, which is based on the standard Model Y but gets a longer body and a three-row seating layout.

While both electric SUVs share a very similar design and minimalist approach, the Model Y L adds more practicality along with a few additional features. So, here’s a detailed look at how the two compare.

Tesla Model Y Premium vs Model Y L Premium AWD: Price

Variant Premium RWD L Premium AWD Price (ex-showroom) Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 61.99 lakh

As seen above, the Model Y L is Rs 2.10 lakh more expensive than the base Model Y RWD variant. What do you get for this premium? Let’s take a look:

Exterior

Both the Model Y and Model Y L feature a clean and minimalist front design with a closed-off fascia, sleek LED DRLs connected by a light bar, and headlights positioned lower on the bumper.

From the side, both electric SUVs get a crossover-like silhouette with a sloping roofline, flush door handles, and 19-inch alloy wheels. However, the Model Y L gets a differently styled aero-design alloy wheel setup and a more upright stance to accommodate the extra row of seats inside.

At the rear, both models feature connected LED tail lamps, a bootlid spoiler and a cladding on the bumper. The Model Y L additionally gets a larger spoiler, helping it stand apart slightly.

The biggest difference between the two lies in their dimensions and seating layout. The Model Y L is 179 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard Model Y, allowing it to accommodate a 6-seater (2+2+2) layout, while the regular Model Y is a 5-seater.

Colour Options

Model Y Premium RWD Model Y L Premium AWD Stealth Grey Stealth Grey Pearl White Multi-Coat Pearl White Multi-Coat Diamond Black Diamond Black Glacier Blue Glacier Blue Quick Silver Cosmic Silver Ultra Red Ultra Red

Both the Model Y and Model Y L get a choice of six colour options. However, the Model Y L swaps out the Quick Silver for the Cosmic Silver shade which has a slightly beige-ish look to it. You can also take a look at the colours in detail here.

Interior

Inside, both electric SUVs follow Tesla’s signature minimalist design language. Both versions get an all-black cabin theme as standard, while a dual-tone black-and-grey theme is available as an optional extra. The dashboard layout is clean and uncluttered, featuring a soft-touch finish and a slim ambient lighting strip running across its width.

The cabin is centred around a large touchscreen infotainment system, which controls almost all vehicle functions. It also gets a three-spoke steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, and a wide centre console with covered storage spaces. Rear passengers get electrically-adjustable seats, and also an 8-inch touchscreen for entertainment and controls.

The Model Y L carries forward a very similar dashboard design and overall cabin layout. However, the biggest difference is the captain seats in the second row and an additional third row, giving it a 6-seater layout. Both variants also get similar convenience features, which we will explore in more detail in the next section.

Features

Both the Model Y and Model Y L comes loaded with features such as a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated and heated front seats, powered front and rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, connected car technology, an air purifier, and a powered tailgate for easier access to the front storage space. It also gets a 9-speaker sound system and a 8-inch rear touchscreen for passengers as standard.

The Model Y L builds on this with a superior 19-speaker sound system. You can check out this story for a detailed explanation of all the variants.

Safety

On the safety front, both SUVs come equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) package will also be available as an optional extra on both models, which would be activated in the future with a software update.

Powertrain

Tesla has not revealed certain parameters like the battery size or power output of the Model Y, but instead focuses on the more essential parameters. Here are the Model Y’s specifications:

Variant Premium RWD L Premium AWD Claimed range (WLTP) 500 km 681 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 2 Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5 seconds Top Speed 201 kmph 201 kmph

In terms of its powertrain, the Y L’s dual-motor setup produces more power which enables it to reach 100 kmph from standstill in just 5 seconds. It also gives about 20 km of extra range over the lower variant.

Notably, another differentiator for the Model Y L is the availability of adaptive dampers which could result in better ride quality across a range of surfaces.

Rivals

The Tesla Model Y rivals the likes of the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EC40, BMW iX1 and the BYD Sealion 7.