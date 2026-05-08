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    Tesla Model Y: Premium RWD Vs L Premium AWD - Which Variant Makes More Sense?

    The Model Y L adds an extra row of seats and more range over the standard Model Y, but what else changes? Let’s find out.

    Published On May 08, 2026 10:02 AM By CarDekho

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    Tesla Model Y

    Tesla entered the Indian market with the launch of Model Y, as the brand's first offering for the country. Alongside it, Tesla recently also launched the larger Model Y L in India, which is based on the standard Model Y but gets a longer body and a three-row seating layout.

    While both electric SUVs share a very similar design and minimalist approach, the Model Y L adds more practicality along with a few additional features. So, here’s a detailed look at how the two compare.

    Tesla Model Y Premium vs Model Y L Premium AWD: Price

    Variant

    Premium RWD

    L Premium AWD

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 61.99 lakh

    As seen above, the Model Y L is Rs 2.10 lakh more expensive than the base Model Y RWD variant. What do you get for this premium? Let’s take a look:

    Exterior

    Both the Model Y and Model Y L feature a clean and minimalist front design with a closed-off fascia, sleek LED DRLs connected by a light bar, and headlights positioned lower on the bumper.

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    From the side, both electric SUVs get a crossover-like silhouette with a sloping roofline, flush door handles, and 19-inch alloy wheels. However, the Model Y L gets a differently styled aero-design alloy wheel setup and a more upright stance to accommodate the extra row of seats inside. 

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    At the rear, both models feature connected LED tail lamps, a bootlid spoiler and a cladding on the bumper. The Model Y L additionally gets a larger spoiler, helping it stand apart slightly.

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    The biggest difference between the two lies in their dimensions and seating layout. The Model Y L is 179 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard Model Y, allowing it to accommodate a 6-seater (2+2+2) layout, while the regular Model Y is a 5-seater.

    Colour Options

    Model Y Premium RWD

    Model Y L Premium AWD

    Stealth Grey

    Stealth Grey

    Pearl White Multi-Coat

    Pearl White Multi-Coat

    Diamond Black

    Diamond Black

    Glacier Blue

    Glacier Blue

    Quick Silver

    Cosmic Silver

    Ultra Red

    Ultra Red

     

    Both the Model Y and Model Y L get a choice of six colour options. However, the Model Y L swaps out the Quick Silver for the Cosmic Silver shade which has a slightly beige-ish look to it. You can also take a look at the colours in detail here.

    Interior

    Inside, both electric SUVs follow Tesla’s signature minimalist design language. Both versions get an all-black cabin theme as standard, while a dual-tone black-and-grey theme is available as an optional extra. The dashboard layout is clean and uncluttered, featuring a soft-touch finish and a slim ambient lighting strip running across its width.

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    The cabin is centred around a large touchscreen infotainment system, which controls almost all vehicle functions. It also gets a three-spoke steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, and a wide centre console with covered storage spaces. Rear passengers get electrically-adjustable seats, and also an 8-inch touchscreen for entertainment and controls.

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    The Model Y L carries forward a very similar dashboard design and overall cabin layout. However, the biggest difference is the captain seats in the second row and an additional third row, giving it a 6-seater layout. Both variants also get similar convenience features, which we will explore in more detail in the next section.

    Features

    Both the Model Y and Model Y L comes loaded with features such as a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated and heated front seats, powered front and rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, connected car technology, an air purifier, and a powered tailgate for easier access to the front storage space. It also gets a 9-speaker sound system and a 8-inch rear touchscreen for passengers as standard.

    Tesla Model Y

    The Model Y L builds on this with a superior 19-speaker sound system. You can check out this story for a detailed explanation of all the variants.

    Safety

    On the safety front, both SUVs come equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) package will also be available as an optional extra on both models, which would be activated in the future with a software update.

    Powertrain

    Tesla has not revealed certain parameters like the battery size or power output of the Model Y, but instead focuses on the more essential parameters. Here are the Model Y’s specifications:

    Variant

    Premium RWD

    L Premium AWD

    Claimed range (WLTP)

    500 km

    681 km

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    2

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    All-wheel drive

    Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds

    5 seconds

    Top Speed

    201 kmph

    201 kmph

    In terms of its powertrain, the Y L’s dual-motor setup produces more power which enables it to reach 100 kmph from standstill in just 5 seconds. It also gives about 20 km of extra range over the lower variant.

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    Notably, another differentiator for the Model Y L is the availability of adaptive dampers which could result in better ride quality across a range of surfaces.

    Rivals 

    The Tesla Model Y rivals the likes of the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EC40, BMW iX1 and the BYD Sealion 7.

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