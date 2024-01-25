Published On Jan 25, 2024 12:20 PM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago

The Tiago and Tiago NRG get updated blue and green hues while the Tigor gets an all-new shade

The Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor will soon receive the option of an automatic transmission with their CNG powertrain variants, and Tata has already opened its order books for the same with a token amount of Rs 21,000. Along with the introduction of a CNG automatic, the automaker has also introduced new exterior colour options for both the Tiago and Tigor, which will also be offered with their regular petrol variants.

Here’s a look at the new colours:

Tata Tiago

Tornado Blue (Available with XT, XT CNG, XZO+, XZ+, And XZ+ CNG Variants)

Tata has replaced the Arizona Blue colour of the Tata Tiago with the new Tornado Blue exterior shade. Compared to the previous blue, this new shade appears brighter. Tata is also offering this colour in a dual-tone shade with the top-spec XZ+ variant of the hatchback.

Tata Tiago NRG

Grassland Beige (Available With XT NRG, XT NRG CNG, XZ NRG, And XZ NRG CNG Variants)

Replacing the previously available Foresta Green colour, the Tiago NRG now gets a lighter hue in the form of this Grassland Beige exterior paint option, offered in both monotone and dual-tone options.

Tata Tigor

Meteor Bronze (Available With XZ, XZ CNG, XZ+ And XZ+ CNG Variants)

The Tata Tigor gets a less exciting shade with the new Meteor Bronze exterior colour option. This exterior colour has a light brown hue, giving the Tigor a mature look. However, it is only available in a monotone scheme.

Features & Safety

Both, the Tata Tiago and Tigor, get amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen system, a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic AC, and an 8-speaker sound system. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

Both cars are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 PS / 113 Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The same engine is also being offered with their CNG variants, but with a reduced output of 73.5 PS and 95 Nm, available only with a 5-speed manual transmission until now. The CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor are soon going to be offered with a 5-speed AMT transmission, with which they will become the first CNG automatic cars in India.

The CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor also come with twin-cylinder technology for a usable boot space even while accommodating CNG cylinders.

Price Range

Prices for the Tata Tiago range from Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh, while the Tata Tigor is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The Tiago takes on the Maruti Celerio, Maruti Wagon R, and Citroen C3, while the Tigor competes with the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura.

