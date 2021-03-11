Tata Tiago Gets A New Arizona Blue Shade; Similar To Safari’s Royal Blue

Published On Mar 11, 2021 01:08 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

The Tiago’s new colour, borrowed from the Tigor subcompact sedan, looks similar to the Safari’s Royal Blue

Tiago is available in a new dark blue shade, replacing the Tectonic Blue.

The new colour is available for all the variants.

It also comes paired with a contrast black roof on the top-end XZ+/XZA+ variant.

Tiago gets an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Prices start from Rs 4.85 lakh and go up to Rs 6.84 lakh.

The Tata Tiago is now available in a new Arizona Blue colour option, borrowed from its sedan sibling, the Tigor. It replaces the earlier Tectonic Blue option, which was lighter in comparison. The new colour option is available for all the variants and can also be paired with a contrasting black roof. It looks a bit similar to the Royale Blue colour of the Tata Safari.

With this, the Tiago continues to be available in six colour options: Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey, and Pure Silver. The top-end XZ+ and XZA+ gets a blacked out treatment for the roof and Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs).

The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is rated at 86PS and 113Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

Features onboard the Tiago include dual-tone alloy wheels, dual airbags, corner stability control, a rear parking camera, a 7-inch Harmon-sourced touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, steering-mounted controls, fully automatic AC, height-adjustable driver seat and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Prices currently start from Rs 4.85 lakh and go up to Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Tata recently introduced a more affordable XTA (Automatic) variant of the Tiago, which made the automatic variants cheaper by Rs 46,000. It competes with the likes of the Datsun GO , Hyundai Santro , Maruti Suzuki Celerio , and the Wagon R .

