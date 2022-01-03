Tata Tiago CNG Officially Teased, Expected To Launch Soon

Published On Jan 03, 2022 12:11 PM By Sonny for Tata Tiago

The entry-level hatchback will be the first new Tata to get a CNG kit from factory

Tiago will mark Tata’s foray into India’s growing market for factory-fitted CNG models.

It will use the 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual only.

CNG option likely to be offered with mid-spec XT and XZ variants, which offer plenty of the basic comforts.

CNG variant likely to command premium of around Rs 70,000 over corresponding petrol variants.

Unofficial bookings underway, launch likely towards the end of January.

The list of cars with factory-fitted CNG kits available in India will soon include the Tata Tiago. After months of inside reports, the arrival of the new variant has now been officially teased.

The Tiago CNG will use the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual. But its performance is expected to drop by 15 to 20 percent with the cleaner fuel. For reference, the petrol mill makes 86PS. However, it makes up for this power drop with more mileage with the comparatively affordable CNG.

Tata is expected to offer the CNG option with the hatchback’s mid-spec variants, XT and XZ. Both are equipped with dual front airbags, parking assist display, a Harman audio system, a digitised instrument cluster, and power-adjustable ORVMs. The XZ also gets the touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alloy wheels, and front fog lamps. However, they’ll likely lose most of the 242-litre boot as the CNG tank will be placed there.

These variants are expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 70,000 over their corresponding petrol options. Unofficial bookings for the Tiago CNG are already underway, with deposits ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. Our sources had earlier told us that prices could be announced by the end of January.

At present, the hatchback will cost you between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tiago CNG will go up against the Maruti Wagon R, Hyundai Santro, and the upcoming Celerio CNG variants.

