Tata Tiago Automatic Range Now More Accessible With A New XTA Variant

Published On Mar 04, 2021 03:05 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

You can choose between four variants of the Tiago Automatic: XTA, XZA, XZA+ and XZA+ DT

Tata Tiago gets a new and more affordable XTA (automatic) variant at Rs 5.99 lakh.

Automatic variants of the hatchback now affordable by Rs 46,000.

New variant features front/rear power windows, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, and a Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system.

Powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired to 5-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Tata Motors is keeping its lineup fresh by regularly introducing variants and other minor but important updates. The manufacturer has now made the Tiago automatic more affordable by introducing a new XTA variant priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variants Price Tiago XE Rs 4.85 lakh Tiago XT/XTA Rs 5.49 lakh / Rs 5.99 lakh Tiago XZ/XZA Rs 5.94 lakh / Rs 6.46 lakh Tiago XZ+/XZA+ RS 6.22 lakh / Rs 6.74 lakh Tiago XZ+ DT / XZA+ DT Rs 6.32 lakh / Rs 6.84 lakh

With this addition, the automatic variants have become affordable by Rs 46,000. The range is now priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to the manual XT variant, the AMT demands an additional Rs 50,000, which is roughly the same as the others. So, except for the base XE, all the variants come with an AMT option.

The XTA variant features LED turn indicators on the outside rearview mirrors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system, steering-mounted audio and phone controls, front/rear power windows, rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, and remote keyless entry. The top-spec variants additionally get alloy wheels, a rear parking camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and a rear parking camera.

The Tiago gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 86PS and 113Nm, paired to 5-speed manual and automatic (AMT) transmissions.

The Tiago range is now priced from Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the likes of the Datsun GO , Hyundai Santro , Maruti Suzuki Celerio , and the Wagon R .

