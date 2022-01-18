Tata Tiago And Tigor To Get CNG Options And Feature Updates On January 19

Published On Jan 18, 2022 06:18 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

The additional features and design changes will be limited to the models’ top-spec XZ+ trim

The Tiago will get a new ‘Midnight Plum’ shade, and the Tigor a new ‘Magnetic Red’

Both will receive a new dual-tone black and beige interior colour option.

The Tiago will feature projector headlamps and LED DRLs, and the Tigor will get automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

No mechanical changes onboard.

Tata will launch the updated Tiago and Tigor along with their CNG variants on January 19. While we knew about the arrival of the CNG variants, the updates have been revealed by a leaked brochure.

Please note that all the upgrades will be limited to the models’ range-topping XZ+ and XZA+ variants only.

Tata Tigor

The Tigor will get a new 'Magnetic Red' colour (replacing the 'Deep Red' shade), which will also be available as a dual-tone option (with a blacked-out roof). Currently, the sedan's colour options are Pearl White, Pure Silver, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Gray. Another change is the new silver finish for the alloy wheels.

The cabin will get a dual-tone black and beige theme with new seat fabric. Both Tiago and Tigor's other variants will continue with the black and grey interior shade. Feature additions include automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

Tata Tiago

The hatchback will be available in a new Midnight Plum shade, adding to the existing list of Flame Red, Pearl White, Daytona Grey, and Arizona Blue. Other exterior changes will include chrome finish for the front grille, door handles, and boot lip.

The Tiago’s cabin will also be finished in the black and beige theme with new seat upholstery. It will also gain projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

Both the cars in their XZ+ trims already feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, steering-mounted audio controls, dual front airbags and a rear parking camera.

The Tiago and Tigor are offered with the same 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The CNG variants will continue with the same engine, but with a reduced output when running on CNG. The cleaner fuel will only have the 5-speed manual gearbox.

The updated XZ+ variants will demand a small premium, which falls in line with Tata’s price hike. The Tiago’s XZ+ variants retail from Rs 6.41 lakh to Rs 7.08 lakh, and the Tigor’s range from Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Source

Read More on : Tiago AMT