The CNG automatic variants of are expected to carry a premium of around Rs 50,000

Tata will likely offer the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG with a 5-speed AMT gearbox, same as the petrol variants.

Both cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine (86 PS / 113 Nm).

CNG versions of both cars come with a reduced output of 73.5 PS and 95 Nm.

No feature enhancements are expected with the introduction of automatic variants of both Tata CNG cars.

In the past few years, CNG cars have evolved to become more feature-rich compared to their earlier versions. They now offer almost all the convenience features available in their top-spec petrol variants. Despite these advancements, CNG cars have been missing a key convenience option that many customers demand: the availability of an automatic gearbox.

However, Tata is set to address this issue, hinted in their latest teaser with CNG automatic variants of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor, which are also going to be the first CNG automatic cars in India.

Likely To Be An AMT

While Tata is yet to confirm the type of automatic gearbox it will offer with the CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor, it will likely be a 5-speed AMT based on the existing powertrain and transmission lineup offered with these two cars.

For reference, both Tiago and Tigor come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 PS / 113 Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG variants of both cars come with a reduced output of 73.5 PS and 95 Nm, available only with a 5-speed manual till date.

No Feature Updates

We are not expecting any feature updates on the AMT variants of the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. Both cars are equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen system, a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic AC, and an 8-speaker sound system. The safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata already updated both its entry-level CNG options to be equipped with the twin-cylinder technology that allows for a usable boot space.

Price Premium

The prices for the Tata Tiago CNG starts at Rs 6.55 lakh onwards, and the Tigor CNG starts from Rs 7.80 lakh onwards. The automatic variants of both cars are expected to carry a premium of around Rs 50,000.

