Tata Punch: Which Colour Looks Best?

Modified On Nov 18, 2021 08:43 AM By CarDekho for Tata Punch

Its offered in five monotone and seven dual-tone colours but which one should you go for?

Tata Motors launched the Punch in the Indian market as its most affordable SUV. Upon being crash tested by Global NCAP, the Punch scored a 5-star safety rating and also became the safest car available in the country for a brief period, with the highest total score.

Currently priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch can be had in five monotone as well as seven dual-tone paint schemes. Wondering which one you should choose? Here is a list of all the colours of the Tata Punch to help you decide which one looks the best on the micro SUV -

Orcus White

White is the most basic colour option on any car but going by the number of white cars on Indian roads, it’s pretty clear that something basic is not always a bad thing. The Orcus White colour on the Tata Punch is available across the line-up, and can be had with a black roof on the top-end Creative variant.

This colour option is a great choice for people who do not want their Punch to be tastefully simple as the styling already distinguishes it from a crowd of hatchbacks. However, when paired with the black roof and the 16-inch diamond cut alloys on the range-topping trim, even the Orcus White will impress you.

Daytona Grey

Daytona Grey is the only other paint scheme available across the entire line-up of the Tata Punch, with the top-spec Creative only getting a dual-tone option with a black roof. Grey is also considered a decently mature colour since it is not too bright.

There is no black colour option for the Tata Punch, and hence, the Daytona Grey is the closest that you come to a dark shade on the micro SUV. This makes the car look sleek yet menacing, especially when paired with the blacked out roof.

Atomic Orange

Atomic Orange is offered from the Adventure variant onwards with a black roof in the top variant. This paint scheme is the funkiest colour option available with the Punch, and if you want your car to stand out of the crowd, Atomic Orange is a great choice. Not only is it a bold colour, it won’t be a common sight on the road either.

The Atomic Orange is not like the shade we’ve previously seen with the pre-facelift versions of Tiago, Nexon and Harrier. Instead, this colour is a tad richer than that. It is also available with a black roof in the top variant.

Tropical Mist

The Tropical Mist is another colour missing from the Pure variant, offered only from Adventure trim onwards. It has been borrowed from Tata’s top-of-the-line Safari SUV.

Tropical Mist has a cool and relaxed aesthetic, and is one of the more unique colours on the Tata Punch’s palette. Also available with black roof in the top trim, Tropical Mist would be a good choice for people who want their Tata Punch to look unique, yet in a subtle way.

Meteor Bronze

Meteor Bronze is one of the most distinctive colour options available with any car at this price point. Like the Daytona Grey paint scheme, this shade makes the Tata Punch appear more mature. The car looks both classy and rugged at the same time in Meteor Bronze.

It should be noted that this paint scheme is available in a monotone option on the Accomplished trim, while it comes with the optional black roof on the Creative variant. Meteor Bronze is not available on Pure and Adventure trims.

Calypso Red

The colour red is quite intimidating, and sure makes a statement wherever you go. The Calypso Red paint scheme on the Tata Punch has to be the sportiest colour option available with the car, and eye catchy. It is also one of the two colours restricted to the top variant only.

What’s more is that unlike the optional black roof that we see on the colours mentioned so far, the Calypso Red is offered with a white roof and white ORVM caps only.

Tornado Blue

Similar to the aforementioned Calypso Red, the Tornade Blue colour option is also limited to the range-topping Creative variant of the car, and can only be had with a white roof. Tata Motors has continued its trend of offering bright and energetic blues with its compact offerings, just as it did with the Nexon and the Altroz’s turbocharged variants

Related: Tata Punch Detailed In 20 Pics

The Punch looks really funky in this colour, and will generally appeal to younger buyers. This colour is sure to turn heads and may attract those who like loud and expressive colours on their cars.

Also read: Tata Punch Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Which colour of the Tata Punch do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Punch AMT