Tata Punch Specifications To Be Confirmed On October 4

Published On Sep 23, 2021 02:46 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

Tata’s smallest SUV will rival the Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis

  • The Punch SUV will feature a flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, and auto AC. 

  • Will be powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. 

  • The Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine could be introduced later. 

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata will confirm more information on the Punch, including engine specifications and features, on October 4. Unofficial bookings for the micro SUV are already underway for a token of Rs 21,000, ahead of its expected launch in October. 

The Punch will borrow specific design elements from other Tata cars. These include the split-headlamp setup ( from the Safari/Harrier) and gloss black grille ( similar to the Nexon). Additionally, it will get chunky black body cladding, a slightly raked roofline, C-pillar-mounted door handles, and the Nexon-inspired tri-arrow LED tail lamps. 

The Punch features a free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop. Passenger safety should be covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera. 

The Punch will get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) as the Tiago, mated to 5-speed manual and AMT options. The Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine later. 

The carmaker Tata is expected to price the Punch from around Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch will lock horns with the Mahindra KUV100 NXTMaruti Ignis, and affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

T
Published by
Tarun
