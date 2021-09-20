The Upcoming Tata Punch Reveals Its Colours, Launch In October

Modified On Sep 20, 2021 06:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

The entire palette is yet to be officially revealed, but recent spy shots and the poster image give away some of the shades to be on offer

From the spied and official images, it seems like the Punch will come in two blue shades: orange and brown-ish gold.

We also expect white and grey to be a part of the mix.

Tata is expected to provide the micro SUV with the Tiago’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata will launch its entry-level SUV, the Punch, in October. While the carmaker hasn’t revealed much about the micro SUV, recent spy shots give us an idea of the colours that could be on offer. Let’s check them out:









The first thing that’s pretty evident from the official image and these spy shots is that the Punch will be available in both monotone and dual-tone body colours. exterior shades. For the latter, the micro SUV will get optional white and black shades for the roof. From the images, we can understand the two blue shades (one of which is similar to the Tropical Mist of the Safari), orange, and brown-ish gold. We also expect the carmaker to provide grey and white options.

Also See: Tata Punch Reaches Dealerships, Interior Snapped Clearly

The Punch is expected to get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) as the Tiago, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. Tata may also provide it with the Atroz’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (110PS/140Nm) going forward.

Also Read: The Tata Safari Now Has A Gold Edition!

Likely features include a 7-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, auto AC, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Tata is expected to price the Punch from around Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Unofficial bookings of the SUV are already underway at select dealerships for Rs 11,000. The Tata Punch will lock horns with the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Image Source