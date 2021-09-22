Published On Sep 22, 2021 08:11 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The upcoming Tata SUV is expected to be launched in the first half of October

Tata has officially revealed the interior of the Punch SUV ahead of its expected launch next month. Besides, unofficial bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000, at select dealerships.

The latest video reveals the top seven features of the Tata Punch, which are as follows:

Semi-digital Instrument Cluster

The Punch gets the Altroz’ semi-digital instrument cluster with analogue markings for the speedometer and a large 7-inch colour display for gear position indicator, RPM, fuel level, trip meter, distance to empty and various other info.

7-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment

The SUV will get 7-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It could further get Tata’s latest iRA connected car technology as well.

Automatic AC

The Punch will be equipped with automatic AC, directly borrowed from the Altroz.

Automatic Wipers

A premium feature on board is automatic wipers, which should remain exclusive to the top-end variant.

Automatic Headlamps

The Tata Punch will also get automatic headlights, but once again mostly on the top-end variants.

Cruise Control

Look closely at the Punch’s flat-bottom steering wheel, and you will spot the cruise control switches, a premium feature rarely seen in cars in this price range.

AMT Gearbox

The biggest highlight we can spot in the video is the presence of an AMT gearbox, similar to that on the Tiago. The Punch will get a 5-speed AMT and manual transmissions as options.

Besides, the Punch might be equipped with the Tiago/Altroz’ 86PS 1.2-litre petrol (with no diesel on offer). Safety features could include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera. And just like its Tata stablemates, we expect the Punch to get a high safety rating as well.

We reckon the Tata Punch will be priced from around Rs 5.5 lakh(ex-showroom) onwards. It will compete with the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.