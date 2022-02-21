Tata Punch, Nexon, And Harrier To Get More Features Thanks To Their Kaziranga Editions
Published On Feb 21, 2022 06:39 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch
As per our sources, the limited editions are expected to go on sale on February 23
-
The Punch will now get connected car tech as an optional part of the Creative i-RA pack.
-
Tata will offer the Nexon and Harrier with ventilated front seats and an air purifier.
-
Exterior changes include a new golden shade, rhino badge, and black alloy wheels.
-
Tata is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrains of these SUVs.
-
Expected to be priced at a premium over their corresponding standard variants.
All Tata SUVs (including the Punch) will be getting a limited edition called the ‘Kaziranga Edition’ soon. As per the latest teasers, the carmaker will be introducing a couple of new features on the Punch, Nexon, and Safari.
Here’s what each SUV will get:
-
Punch- Connected car tech (optional part of the Creative i-RA pack)
-
Nexon- Auto-dimming IRVM, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Harrier- All features of the Nexon (except for the auto-dimming IRVM)
The Safari already comes with these features since the time its Gold Edition was launched.
On the outside, the limited edition of these SUVs will be finished in a new Grassland Beige shade. Other exterior highlights include blacked-out alloy wheels and a rhino badge on the front fenders of the SUV.
Inside, these special edition SUVs will come with a dual-tone leatherette upholstery along with an all-black dashboard layout. Tata has embossed the front seat headrests of these four models with a silhouette of the one-horned rhinoceros. The carmaker has opted for a wooden trim on the centre portion of the dashboard of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari while the one on the Punch is done in beige.
Tata is likely to offer the Kaziranga Edition SUVs with the existing engine options:
-
Punch- 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm); a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT
-
Nexon- 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (120PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both can be paired with a standard 6-speed MT or an optional 6-speed AMT.
-
Harrier and Safari- 2-litre diesel (170PS/350Nm), a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT
Our sources suggest that Tata will launch these limited edition models on February 23. The Kaziranga Edition variants are likely to command a premium over their standard counterparts.
