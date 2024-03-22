Tata Punch EV Is The Official Car Of The 2024 Indian Premier League

This is the second time an electric car has become the official car for the IPL after the Tiago EV, which was given this role for the tournament’s 2023 edition

Tata Punch EV

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to start and Tata has confirmed that the official car of the tournament will be the Tata Punch EV. The Tata EV was also the official car for the recently concluded 2024 Women Premier League (WPL). It is also the second time an electric car has been made the official car for the IPL, after the Tata Tiago EV held this position last year. Let’s take a look at the details of the Punch EV.

Battery Pack & Range

Tata Punch EV Drive Selector

 

Medium Range

Long Range

Battery Pack

25 kWh

35 kWh

Electric Motor Power

82 PS

122 PS

Electric Motor Torque

114 Nm

190 Nm

Claimed Range

315 km

421 km

The Punch EV comes with two battery pack options, both paired with a single electric motor in a front wheel drive (FWD) system. The bigger battery pack offers an MIDC-claimed range of 421 km and the smaller one offers 315 km. However, in real-world conditions, the bigger battery pack will offer around 320 km of range and the smaller one will offer around 200 km.

Features & Safety

Tata Punch EV Cabin

In terms of features, the Punch EV is well equipped and comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and a sunroof.

For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera.

Price & Rivals

Tata Punch EV

Prices of the Tata Punch EV range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is a direct rival to the Citroen eC3. Also, it can be considered as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

