While the Tata Punch EV has more performance on offer than the Tigor EV here, both EVs are neck and neck when its comes to the claimed range

The Tata Punch EV was launched in January 2024, and it’s the most recent addition to Tata's all-electric lineup. The Punch EV comes with both Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR) variants. Interestingly, its top-spec MR variant is closely priced with the top-spec XZ Plus Lux variant of the Tata Tigor EV. Let’s compare them in terms of specs and features on paper.

Before we get into further details, first let’s have a look at their prices:

Prices

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Punch EV’s top-spec medium range variant is just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the Tigor EV’s top-spec variant.

Dimensions

Tata Punch EV Tata Tigor EV Length 3857 mm 3993 mm Width 1742 mm 1677 mm Height 1633 mm 1532 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2450 mm Boot Space 366 litres (+14 litres Frunk storage) 316 litres

Between the two EV offerings, it’s the sedan that has a slight advantage when it comes to the overall length. However, thanks to its SUV body style, the Punch EV is wider and taller than the Tigor EV.

The Tigor EV’s wheelbase is just 5 mm more than that of the Punch EV.

Not only does the Punch EV offer 50 litres more boot space over the Tigor EV, it also gets 14 litres of additional frunk storage at the front.

Powertrains

Specifications Tata Punch EV Medium Range Tata Tigor EV Battery Pack 25 kWh 26 kWh Power 82 PS 75 PS Torque 114 Nm 170 Nm Claimed Range 315 km (MIDC) 315 km (ARAI)

Both the Tata EVs here get similarly sized battery packs, with both offering a claimed range of up to 315 km.

While it’s the Punch EV that is the more powerful EV here, the Tigor EV offers 56 Nm more torque than the Punch EV.

Charging

Charger Charging Time Tata Punch EV Medium Range Tata Tigor EV 50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 Percent) 56 minutes 59 minutes 7.2 kW AC (10-100 Percent) N.A. N.A. 3.3kW AC/ 15A Portable Charger (10-100 Percent) 9.4 Hours 9.4 hours

When using a 50 kW DC fast charger, both EVs can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about an hour’s time.

With the home wall box AC charger, both the Punch EV and Tigor EV take up to 9.4 hours to be charged from 10 to 100 percent.

Feature Highlights

Features Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range (MR) Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Welcome and goodbye animation with DRLs

Smart Charging Indicator on DRLs

Sequential effect on turn indicators

LED front fog lamps

Shark-fin antenna

Roof rails

16-inch alloy wheels Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

14-inch steel wheels with styled covers Interior Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Rear armrest Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Rear armrest

12V power outlet for front and rear Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glovebox

Ventilated front seats

Sunroof

Air purifier with AQI display

All four power windows

Multimode regenerative braking

Paddle shifter for braking regen modes

Drive modes ( City & Sport)

Cruise control

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS

Auto-dimming IRVM

USB Type C Fast Charging Port

Wireless phone charger

Ambient lighting

10.25-inch digital driver’s display Automatic AC

All-four power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glovebox

Multimode regenerative braking

Drive modes (City & Sport)

Steering-mounted controls

Cruise control

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS

Day/night IRVM

Semi-digital driver’s display Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Arcade.ev app suite

6-speaker sound system 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

8-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rear parking sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and auto defogger Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

The Tata Punch EV not only offers a more premium cabin experience than the Tigor EV but also provides additional features compared to Tata's electric sedan, all for a mere price difference of just Rs 4,000.

The Punch EV’s 10.25-inch infotainment system is not only larger than that of the Tigor EV’s 7-inch touchscreen unit, it also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity support.

The Punch EV's top-spec Empowered Plus S variant also includes the Arcade.ev app suite. With this feature, you can not only access numerous OTT shows but also play various games directly on the infotainment screen. It's important to note that this feature only functions when the car is stationary.

However, the Tigor EV gets an 8-speaker sound system while the Punch EV has a 6-speaker setup only.

Both EVs also get automatic AC, but the Punch EV also features ventilated front seats.

Though both EVs come with multiple braking regeneration modes, the Punch EV additionally gets paddle shifters to switch between different levels of regeneration.

When it comes to safety, the Punch EV again comes out as a better package as it gets 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, both of which are not present in the Tigor EV’s top-spec variant.

Final Takeaway

While both Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S MR (Medium Range) and Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux are feature loaded, the Punch EV is a much more value for money option as it provides much more than the Tigor EV at a premium of just Rs 4,000, with all of it packaged in an SUV body style. However, if you still prefer a sedan body style in an EV, you can opt for the Tata Tigor EV, which is also decently equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker sound system, auto AC, dual front airbags, and rear parking camera. Also, not to forget, the variants mentioned here of both the EVs have a similar battery pack with an identical claimed range figure.

