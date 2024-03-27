Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range vs Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux: Which EV To Buy?
While the Tata Punch EV has more performance on offer than the Tigor EV here, both EVs are neck and neck when its comes to the claimed range
The Tata Punch EV was launched in January 2024, and it’s the most recent addition to Tata's all-electric lineup. The Punch EV comes with both Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR) variants. Interestingly, its top-spec MR variant is closely priced with the top-spec XZ Plus Lux variant of the Tata Tigor EV. Let’s compare them in terms of specs and features on paper.
Before we get into further details, first let’s have a look at their prices:
Prices
|
Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range
|
Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 13.75 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The Punch EV’s top-spec medium range variant is just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the Tigor EV’s top-spec variant.
Dimensions
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Tata Tigor EV
|
Length
|
3857 mm
|
3993 mm
|
Width
|
1742 mm
|
1677 mm
|
Height
|
1633 mm
|
1532 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2445 mm
|
2450 mm
|
Boot Space
|
366 litres (+14 litres Frunk storage)
|
316 litres
-
Between the two EV offerings, it’s the sedan that has a slight advantage when it comes to the overall length. However, thanks to its SUV body style, the Punch EV is wider and taller than the Tigor EV.
-
The Tigor EV’s wheelbase is just 5 mm more than that of the Punch EV.
-
Not only does the Punch EV offer 50 litres more boot space over the Tigor EV, it also gets 14 litres of additional frunk storage at the front.
Powertrains
|
Specifications
|
Tata Punch EV Medium Range
|
Tata Tigor EV
|
Battery Pack
|
25 kWh
|
26 kWh
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
75 PS
|
Torque
|
114 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
315 km (MIDC)
|
315 km (ARAI)
-
Both the Tata EVs here get similarly sized battery packs, with both offering a claimed range of up to 315 km.
-
While it’s the Punch EV that is the more powerful EV here, the Tigor EV offers 56 Nm more torque than the Punch EV.
Charging
|
Charger
|
Charging Time
|
Tata Punch EV Medium Range
|
Tata Tigor EV
|
50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 Percent)
|
56 minutes
|
59 minutes
|
7.2 kW AC (10-100 Percent)
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
3.3kW AC/ 15A Portable Charger (10-100 Percent)
|
9.4 Hours
|
9.4 hours
-
When using a 50 kW DC fast charger, both EVs can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about an hour’s time.
-
With the home wall box AC charger, both the Punch EV and Tigor EV take up to 9.4 hours to be charged from 10 to 100 percent.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range (MR)
|
Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
The Tata Punch EV not only offers a more premium cabin experience than the Tigor EV but also provides additional features compared to Tata's electric sedan, all for a mere price difference of just Rs 4,000.
-
The Punch EV’s 10.25-inch infotainment system is not only larger than that of the Tigor EV’s 7-inch touchscreen unit, it also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity support.
-
The Punch EV's top-spec Empowered Plus S variant also includes the Arcade.ev app suite. With this feature, you can not only access numerous OTT shows but also play various games directly on the infotainment screen. It's important to note that this feature only functions when the car is stationary.
-
However, the Tigor EV gets an 8-speaker sound system while the Punch EV has a 6-speaker setup only.
-
Both EVs also get automatic AC, but the Punch EV also features ventilated front seats.
-
Though both EVs come with multiple braking regeneration modes, the Punch EV additionally gets paddle shifters to switch between different levels of regeneration.
-
When it comes to safety, the Punch EV again comes out as a better package as it gets 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, both of which are not present in the Tigor EV’s top-spec variant.
Final Takeaway
While both Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S MR (Medium Range) and Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux are feature loaded, the Punch EV is a much more value for money option as it provides much more than the Tigor EV at a premium of just Rs 4,000, with all of it packaged in an SUV body style. However, if you still prefer a sedan body style in an EV, you can opt for the Tata Tigor EV, which is also decently equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker sound system, auto AC, dual front airbags, and rear parking camera. Also, not to forget, the variants mentioned here of both the EVs have a similar battery pack with an identical claimed range figure.
