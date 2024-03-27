English | हिंदी

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range vs Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux: Which EV To Buy?

Modified On Mar 27, 2024 01:11 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

  • 1.6K Views
  • Write a comment

While the Tata Punch EV has more performance on offer than the Tigor EV here, both EVs are neck and neck when its comes to the claimed range

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tigor EV

The Tata Punch EV was launched in January 2024, and it’s the most recent addition to Tata's all-electric lineup. The Punch EV comes with both Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR) variants. Interestingly, its top-spec MR variant is closely priced with the top-spec XZ Plus Lux variant of the Tata Tigor EV. Let’s compare them in terms of specs and features on paper.

Before we get into further details, first let’s have a look at their prices:

Prices

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range

Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux

Rs 13.79 lakh

Rs 13.75 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Punch EV’s top-spec medium range variant is just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the Tigor EV’s top-spec variant.

Dimensions

 

Tata Punch EV

Tata Tigor EV

Length

3857 mm

3993 mm

Width

1742 mm

1677 mm

Height

1633 mm

1532 mm

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2450 mm

Boot Space

366 litres (+14 litres Frunk storage)

316 litres

Tata Tigor EV

  • Between the two EV offerings, it’s the sedan that has a slight advantage when it comes to the overall length. However, thanks to its SUV body style, the Punch EV is wider and taller than the Tigor EV.

  • The Tigor EV’s wheelbase is just 5 mm more than that of the Punch EV.

  • Not only does the Punch EV offer 50 litres more boot space over the Tigor EV, it also gets 14 litres of additional frunk storage at the front.

Also Check Out: Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport vs Hyundai Verna Turbo: Compared In Images

Tata Punch EV Boot Space

  • The Punch EV not only offers 50 litres of more boot space over the Tigor EV, but it also gets 14 litres of additional frunk storage at the front.

Powertrains

Specifications

Tata Punch EV Medium Range

Tata Tigor EV 

Battery Pack

25 kWh

26 kWh

Power

82 PS

75 PS

Torque

114 Nm

170 Nm

Claimed Range

315 km (MIDC)

315 km (ARAI)

  • Both the Tata EVs here get similarly sized battery packs, with both offering a claimed range of up to 315 km.

  • While it’s the Punch EV that is the more powerful EV here, the Tigor EV offers 56 Nm more torque than the Punch EV.

Charging

Charger

Charging Time

Tata Punch EV Medium Range

Tata Tigor EV

50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 Percent)

56 minutes

59 minutes

7.2 kW AC (10-100 Percent)

N.A.

N.A.

3.3kW AC/ 15A Portable Charger (10-100 Percent)

9.4 Hours

9.4 hours

  • When using a 50 kW DC fast charger, both EVs can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about an hour’s time.

  • With the home wall box AC charger, both the Punch EV and Tigor EV take up to 9.4 hours to be charged from 10 to 100 percent.

Feature Highlights

Features

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range (MR)

Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Welcome and goodbye animation with DRLs

  • Smart Charging Indicator on DRLs

  • Sequential effect on turn indicators

  • LED front fog lamps

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 14-inch steel wheels with styled covers

Interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

  • Rear armrest

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Rear armrest

  • 12V power outlet for front and rear

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Sunroof

  • Air purifier with AQI display

  • All four power windows

  • Multimode regenerative braking

  • Paddle shifter for braking regen modes

  • Drive modes ( City & Sport)

  • Cruise control

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • USB Type C Fast Charging Port

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Ambient lighting

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Automatic AC

  • All-four power windows

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Multimode regenerative braking

  • Drive modes (City & Sport)

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Cruise control

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Arcade.ev app suite

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and auto defogger

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • The Tata Punch EV not only offers a more premium cabin experience than the Tigor EV but also provides additional features compared to Tata's electric sedan, all for a mere price difference of just Rs 4,000.

  • The Punch EV’s 10.25-inch infotainment system is not only larger than that of the Tigor EV’s 7-inch touchscreen unit, it also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity support.

  • The Punch EV's top-spec Empowered Plus S variant also includes the Arcade.ev app suite. With this feature, you can not only access numerous OTT shows but also play various games directly on the infotainment screen. It's important to note that this feature only functions when the car is stationary.

  • However, the Tigor EV gets an 8-speaker sound system while the Punch EV has a 6-speaker setup only.

  • Both EVs also get automatic AC, but the Punch EV also features ventilated front seats.

  • Though both EVs come with multiple braking regeneration modes, the Punch EV additionally gets paddle shifters to switch between different levels of regeneration.

  • When it comes to safety, the Punch EV again comes out as a better package as it gets 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, both of which are not present in the Tigor EV’s top-spec variant.

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon CNG Could Offer These 5 Things Over The Maruti Brezza CNG

Final Takeaway

While both Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S MR (Medium Range) and Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux are feature loaded, the Punch EV is a much more value for money option as it provides much more than the Tigor EV at a premium of just Rs 4,000, with all of it packaged in an SUV body style. However, if you still prefer a sedan body style in an EV, you can opt for the Tata Tigor EV, which is also decently equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker sound system, auto AC, dual front airbags, and rear parking camera. Also, not to forget, the variants mentioned here of both the EVs have a similar battery pack with an identical claimed range figure.

Read More on : Punch EV Automatic

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Punch EV

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S Medium Range vs Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Lux: Which EV To Buy?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience