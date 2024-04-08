Published On Apr 08, 2024 06:05 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch 2025

It will have to borrow a few convenience and safety features from the Punch EV to be the best equipped model in its segment

The Tata Punch was the first micro-SUV in India and it held that title for a long time till the Hyundai Exter was launched in 2023. The Exter came with a more modern design, more features, and added safety features which made it a better equipped option. Now, Tata is planning to launch the facelifted Punch sometime in 2024, but it will need to borrow these features from the Tata Punch EV if it wants to become the segment best.

10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Image of Tata Punch EV used for reference

The current version of the Punch comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is smaller than the Exter’s 8-inch unit. However, the recently launched Punch EV comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. As seen in most new and updated Tata models, the touchscreen size has gotten bigger, and we expect the same for the facelifted Punch.

Wireless Car Tech

Image of Tata Punch EV used for reference

As of now, the Hyundai Exter offers wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, even in its top-spec variants. If the Punch facelift wants to stay ahead of the Exter, it will have to offer wireless versions of these smartphone connectivity systems. Since the Punch EV’s 10.25-inch screen is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, we expect these features to be added as well. It would also help if the Punch facelift came with a wireless charging pad.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

Image of Tata Punch EV used for reference

Another feature that can make the Punch facelift more feature rich than the Exter is a fully digital driver’s display. As of now, both the Punch and the Exter come with semi-digital units, but the facelifted Tata SUV can get a fully digital unit, possibly a 10.25-inch unit which is present in the Punch EV.

360-degree Camera

Image of Tata Punch EV used for reference

In terms of safety, the Exter currently offers more as it is fitted with 6 airbags, that too as standard, and also comes equipped with a dual-camera dash cam. For the Punch facelift to get improved safety on top of its now outdated 5-star safety rating, it needs to come with 6 airbags and to become better than the Exter, it can borrow the 360-degree camera from the Punch EV.

Blind View Monitor

Image of Tata Punch EV used for reference

In addition to the 360-degree camera, which in itself is a pretty helpful feature to navigate through narrow roads, the Punch facelift can also get a blind view monitor from the Punch EV, which helps you while you are changing lanes or taking sharp turns. This feature allows the camera feed from the left side ORVM to be shown on the main display, activated when using the indicator, to let you know if there is someone behind in the driver’s blindspot.

Launch Timeline

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to enter the market by June 2025 and it could still be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, but will likely attract a premium for the higher variants that will get most of the feature upgrades. It will continue to pose as a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter and will also be an alternative to the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis.

