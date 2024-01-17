Tata Punch EV Variant-wise Features Detailed

Modified On Jan 17, 2024 07:26 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

  • 4382 Views
  • Write a comment

The Tata Punch EV comes with dual 10.25-inch displays and a 360-degree camera

Tata Punch EV

The prices for the Tata Punch EV have finally been disclosed, and it starts from Rs 10.99  lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). The Punch EV is the first all-electric offering from Tata based on the new Acti.EV platform. Tata is offering the micro electric SUV with two battery pack options and in five broad variants. Here are the key feature highlights for each variant of the Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV Smart

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh

Tata Punch EV

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Illuminated steering wheel

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Automatic AC with touch controls

  • Air purifier

  • Front power windows

  • Multimode regen

  • Drive modes (City & Sport)

  • None

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX

  • Rear parking sensors

The base-spec Smart variant of the Tata Punch EV covers a lot of basics when it comes to the list of safety equipment on offer. It is only available with the smaller 25kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 315 km .Exterior highlights include LED headlights with LED DRLs, but the 15-inch steelies highlight its affordable nature. The base-spec Punch EV does come with auto AC and a height adjustable steering wheel as standard, but the absence of an infotainment system at a price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) feels like a big miss from Tata. 

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh

Here’s what the Smart+ variant has to offer over the base spec Punch EV Smart variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • Day/ Night IRVM

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Paddle shifters for Multi-mode Regen

  • All four power windows

  • 7-inch Touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system (2 tweeters)

  • None

For an additional Rs 50,000, you can look at the Smart Plus variant which does get an infotainment system which is the same unit found in the petrol-powered Punch, and power windows all around. You also get paddle shifters for the multi-mode regenerative braking. This variant is also limited to just the one battery pack.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch Facelift Not Expected Before 2025

Tata Punch EV Adventure

Price

Standard

Rs 11.99 lakh

Long Range

Rs 12.99 lakh

Tata Punch EV Adventure

Over the base-spec Smart, the Punch EV Adventure offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED Projector Headlights with follow me home feature

  • LED DRLs with Welcome and goodbye function

  • Sequential front indicators

  • LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • 16-inch stylised steel wheels (Long range)

  • Jewelled drive mode selector (Long Range)

  • Cruise control

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Option of 7.2 kW AC fast charger (Long range)

  • Multi drive modes (Sport, City, and Eco) - Long Range

  • None

With Long Range only:

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Hill descent and hill hold control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

The mid-spec Adventure variant of the electric Tata Punch is the entry-level option for the larger 35kWh battery pack that claims a range of up to 421 km. It does introduce useful conveniences like power-adjustable OVRMs and cruise control, but most of the feature additions here are limited to the Punch EV Long Range. The Punch EV also starts looking better from this variant with the LED projector headlamps and sequential lighting elements, and larger wheels.

Tata Punch EV Adventure S

If you would like a sunroof with your mid-spec Tata Punch EV, you will have to pay an extra Rs 50,000 for the Adventure S variant (for both the standard and Long Range Punch EV). You also get other benefits for that premium - auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and the option of a dual-tone exterior finish.

Tata Punch EV Empowered

Price

Standard

Rs 12.79 lakh

Long Range

Rs 13.99 lakh

Tata Punch EV side

Over the mid-spec Adventure variant, the Empowered variant of the Punch EV offers the following features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • Dual-tone colour option

  • Smart charging indicator on DRLs

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna 

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front armrest

  • Rear armrest with cupholders

  • Auto fold ORVMs

  • Air purifier with AQI display

  • USB C fast charging port (45W)

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto headlamps

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear Wiper with auto defogger

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 7-inch driver’s display

  • SOS calling function

  • Rear parking camera

This is where you start getting some of the highlight features of the Punch EV that make it stand a level or two above the regular ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the micro SUV. The Empowered trim of the Tata Punch EV looks premium with the 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and roof rails. It also comes with a Smart charging indicator integrated into the DRL. Inside, this variant of the Punch EV comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with  wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel.

However, this is still not the fully-loaded variant of the Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV Empowered S

For an additional cost of Rs 50,000, you can get S and Long Range Empowered trims of the Punch EV for a voice assisted electric sunroof and mood lighting in the cabin.

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus

Price

Standard 

Rs 13.29 lakh

Long Range

Rs 14.49 lakh

Tata Punch EV Interioe

Here’s what Empowered Plus trim offers over the regular Empowered variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • Leatherette seats

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Arcade.ev App suite 

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind Spot monitor

 

The Empowered Plus is the top variant of the Punch EV which packs amenities we have not seen before in a car this size, like ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor. The infotainment system on this variant of the Punch EV also comes with Arcade.ev App suite through which you can access different OTT applications and even play games on the infotainment screen, only when the car is parked.

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S

Even the Empowered variant on its own does not get the voice assisted sunroof. For that, you still have to shell out an additional Rs 50,000, and you get the mood lighting feature too.

Powertrain Details

As mentioned earlier, the Punch EV is offered with two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The former is mated to an electric motor which makes (82 PS / 114 Nm) offering a claimed range of 315 km, while with the  bigger battery pack, it makes (122 PS / 190 Nm) with claimed range of 421 km.

Tata’s micro electric SUV supports 50 kW DC fast charging to rejuvenate its battery from 10 to 80 percent in 56 minutes. It also supports 7.2 kW and 3.3 kW AC charging and the charging times are as follows:

Charger

Time

Standard

Long Range

7.2 kW (10 -100 %)

3.6 hours

5 hours

3.3 kW (10 -100 %)

9.4 hours

13.5 hours

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). It competes with the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, MG Comet EV.

Read More on : Punch EV Automatic

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Punch EV

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • MG eHS
    MG eHS
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
    Ford Mustang Mach E
    Rs.70 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Fisker Ocean
    Fisker Ocean
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Punch EV Variant-wise Features Detailed
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience