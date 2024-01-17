Tata Punch EV Variant-wise Features Detailed

Modified On Jan 17, 2024 07:26 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV comes with dual 10.25-inch displays and a 360-degree camera

The prices for the Tata Punch EV have finally been disclosed, and it starts from Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). The Punch EV is the first all-electric offering from Tata based on the new Acti.EV platform. Tata is offering the micro electric SUV with two battery pack options and in five broad variants. Here are the key feature highlights for each variant of the Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV Smart

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights with connected LED DRLs

15-inch steel wheels with covers Height adjustable driver’s seat

Illuminated steering wheel

Cooled glovebox Automatic AC with touch controls

Air purifier

Front power windows

Multimode regen

Drive modes (City & Sport) None 6 airbags Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX

Rear parking sensors

The base-spec Smart variant of the Tata Punch EV covers a lot of basics when it comes to the list of safety equipment on offer. It is only available with the smaller 25kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 315 km .Exterior highlights include LED headlights with LED DRLs, but the 15-inch steelies highlight its affordable nature. The base-spec Punch EV does come with auto AC and a height adjustable steering wheel as standard, but the absence of an infotainment system at a price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) feels like a big miss from Tata.

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh

Here’s what the Smart+ variant has to offer over the base spec Punch EV Smart variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety None Day/ Night IRVM Steering mounted controls

Paddle shifters for Multi-mode Regen

All four power windows 7-inch Touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system (2 tweeters) None

For an additional Rs 50,000, you can look at the Smart Plus variant which does get an infotainment system which is the same unit found in the petrol-powered Punch, and power windows all around. You also get paddle shifters for the multi-mode regenerative braking. This variant is also limited to just the one battery pack.

Tata Punch EV Adventure

Price

Standard Rs 11.99 lakh Long Range Rs 12.99 lakh

Over the base-spec Smart, the Punch EV Adventure offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety LED Projector Headlights with follow me home feature

LED DRLs with Welcome and goodbye function

Sequential front indicators

LED fog lamps with cornering function

16-inch stylised steel wheels (Long range) Jewelled drive mode selector (Long Range) Cruise control

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Option of 7.2 kW AC fast charger (Long range)

Multi drive modes (Sport, City, and Eco) - Long Range None With Long Range only: Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Hill descent and hill hold control

All-wheel disc brakes

The mid-spec Adventure variant of the electric Tata Punch is the entry-level option for the larger 35kWh battery pack that claims a range of up to 421 km. It does introduce useful conveniences like power-adjustable OVRMs and cruise control, but most of the feature additions here are limited to the Punch EV Long Range. The Punch EV also starts looking better from this variant with the LED projector headlamps and sequential lighting elements, and larger wheels.

Tata Punch EV Adventure S

If you would like a sunroof with your mid-spec Tata Punch EV, you will have to pay an extra Rs 50,000 for the Adventure S variant (for both the standard and Long Range Punch EV). You also get other benefits for that premium - auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and the option of a dual-tone exterior finish.

Tata Punch EV Empowered

Price

Standard Rs 12.79 lakh Long Range Rs 13.99 lakh

Over the mid-spec Adventure variant, the Empowered variant of the Punch EV offers the following features:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Dual-tone colour option

Smart charging indicator on DRLs

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front armrest

Rear armrest with cupholders Auto fold ORVMs

Air purifier with AQI display

USB C fast charging port (45W)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Rear Wiper with auto defogger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

7-inch driver’s display SOS calling function

Rear parking camera

This is where you start getting some of the highlight features of the Punch EV that make it stand a level or two above the regular ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the micro SUV. The Empowered trim of the Tata Punch EV looks premium with the 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and roof rails. It also comes with a Smart charging indicator integrated into the DRL. Inside, this variant of the Punch EV comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel.

However, this is still not the fully-loaded variant of the Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV Empowered S

For an additional cost of Rs 50,000, you can get S and Long Range Empowered trims of the Punch EV for a voice assisted electric sunroof and mood lighting in the cabin.

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus

Price

Standard Rs 13.29 lakh Long Range Rs 14.49 lakh

Here’s what Empowered Plus trim offers over the regular Empowered variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety None Leatherette seats Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Arcade.ev App suite 360-degree camera

Blind Spot monitor

The Empowered Plus is the top variant of the Punch EV which packs amenities we have not seen before in a car this size, like ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor. The infotainment system on this variant of the Punch EV also comes with Arcade.ev App suite through which you can access different OTT applications and even play games on the infotainment screen, only when the car is parked.

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S

Even the Empowered variant on its own does not get the voice assisted sunroof. For that, you still have to shell out an additional Rs 50,000, and you get the mood lighting feature too.

Powertrain Details

As mentioned earlier, the Punch EV is offered with two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The former is mated to an electric motor which makes (82 PS / 114 Nm) offering a claimed range of 315 km, while with the bigger battery pack, it makes (122 PS / 190 Nm) with claimed range of 421 km.

Tata’s micro electric SUV supports 50 kW DC fast charging to rejuvenate its battery from 10 to 80 percent in 56 minutes. It also supports 7.2 kW and 3.3 kW AC charging and the charging times are as follows:

Charger Time Standard Long Range 7.2 kW (10 -100 %) 3.6 hours 5 hours 3.3 kW (10 -100 %) 9.4 hours 13.5 hours

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). It competes with the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, MG Comet EV.

