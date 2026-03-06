Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Find Out Which Is The More Value-for-money Variant

The facelifted Tata Punch EV is one of the most sought-after and compelling options at its price point, and has quickly gained attention among buyers looking for an affordable electric SUV with strong practicality, modern features and a claimed long driving range. With the update, Tata now offers the Punch EV in five variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S.

While the Smart Plus serves as a well-equipped variant, offering necessary features over the base variant, the Adventure sits right in the middle and promises a more complete ownership experience. So the big question is: should you save some money and go for the Smart Plus, or stretch your budget for the Adventure?

Let’s take a closer look at how these two variants compare:

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Price

Variant Price Punch EV Smart Plus Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 10.89 lakh Punch EV Adventure Rs 11.59 lakh

As seen above, the Adventure variant commands a premium of around Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.30 lakh, depending on whether you compare it with the 30 kWh or the 40 kWh Smart Plus variant.

It is worth noting that the Adventure variant is only offered with the larger 40 kWh battery pack.

If you are on a tighter budget, then here’s a comparison between the entry-level Smart and Smart Plus variants.

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Exterior

On the outside, both variants of the Tata Punch EV look largely the same, featuring the facelifted model's updated styling. However, certain styling elements set them apart.

Both variants get halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs, the new grille, which looks cleaner than before, and updated bumpers. Both variants miss out on cornering fog lamps, which are available only with the top-spec variant.

The Smart Plus and Adventure also get ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a feature that the Punch EV gets right from the base variant. However, the Adventure variant looks slightly more premium thanks to 16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers, which replace the standard steel wheels offered in the Smart Plus. The Smart Plus gets 16-inch steel wheels only with the 40 kWh version, while the 30 kWh variant rides on smaller 15-inch wheels.

Coming to the rear, both variants also feature a shark-fin antenna, which adds a touch of modern styling.

That said, design elements such as connected LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, roof rails and dual-tone paint options are reserved for higher variants like the Empowered and Empowered Plus S.

Overall, the visual differences between the Smart Plus and Adventure remain fairly minimal.

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Colour Options

Both Smart Plus and Adventure variants are available in these colour options:

Supernova Copper

Pure Grey

Bengal Rouge

Pristine White.

The Adventure trim further adds the Caramel hue as an option.

Note: More vibrant shades, such as Fearless Yellow and Empowered Oxide, are offered only with higher variants. Dual-tone colour schemes are also reserved for the top trims.

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants follow the same dashboard design and layout. You get Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo, fabric upholstery and a simple yet functional cabin theme.

Both variants come equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 4-inch TFT display, which provides basic driving information.

The Adventure variant, however, feels slightly more practical thanks to a few added features, which we will be covering in the next section. Apart from that, the overall cabin experience remains similar between the two trims, with both featuring the same materials and seat upholstery.

Premium touches such as leatherette upholstery, a larger 10.25-inch digital cluster and a front armrest are reserved for higher variants in the lineup.

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Features

The feature list is where the Adventure variant starts to justify its higher price.

The Smart Plus already offers a decent set of features, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, paddle shifters, cruise control, central locking and front Type-C charging ports.

The Adventure builds on this by adding electric ORVM adjustment, keyless entry and push-button start/stop, making the everyday driving experience more convenient.

Both variants also come with automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, rear power windows with toggle switches, multiple USB charging ports and connected car technology.

If you value greater convenience and ease of use, the Adventure variant feels more complete thanks to its keyless entry and push-button start/stop features.

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Safety

Safety remains strong across the Punch EV lineup, and both the Smart Plus and Adventure variants come well-equipped with essential features. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, high-beam assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

The Adventure variant, however, builds on this safety kit by adding a rear parking camera, which is not offered on the Smart Plus variant with the smaller battery pack. It also gets hill-descent control, which can prove useful when driving down steep slopes or uneven terrain.

Note: Both variants still miss out on a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, rain-sensing wipers and a rear wiper and defogger.

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Adventure: Powertrain

The key difference between these variants lies in the battery options available.

The Smart Plus offers both 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery pack options, while the Adventure comes only with the larger 40 kWh battery pack.

Punch EV facelift Battery Pack 30 kWh (Smart Plus) 40 kWh (Smart Plus and Adventure) Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km* 468 km Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds

Our recommendation: You should go for the larger 40 kWh battery pack, irrespective of the variant you opt for.

CarDekho Says

*Under certification

If you are looking to keep your budget in check while still getting a well-equipped electric SUV, the Smart Plus variant already covers most essentials. It offers a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, cruise control, paddle shifters and multiple charging ports, making it a practical and fairly well-equipped variant under Rs 11 lakh.

However, the Adventure variant feels more complete as a daily driver. It adds useful conveniences like keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and hill-descent control.

While the additional features are useful on a daily basis, they are not really essentials, and most buyers would be okay to live without these features. So if we just talk about value-for-money, the Smart Plus might be the smarter pick. However, if you are willing to spend a little extra, then the Adventure variant will provide a better ownership experience in the long run.

Which variant would you go with? Let us know in the comments section below.