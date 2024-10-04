Maruti Swift CNG Vxi (O) Mid-spec Variant Explained In 5 Images

Published On Oct 04, 2024 12:16 PM By Dipan for Maruti Swift

The Vxi (O) variant of the Swift CNG comes with halogen headlights, 14-inch steel wheels with covers, and a 7-inch touchscreen

The Maruti Swift recently got the option of a CNG powertrain, which is available in three mid-spec variants: Vxi, Vxi (O), and Zxi, with prices starting from Rs 8.20 lakh. We have now got our hands on the Vxi (O) variant and here is a detailed look at everything it gets with the help of 5 images:

Exterior

The Vxi (O) variant of the Swift CNG comes with halogen headlights and there are no DRLs or fog lamps on offer.

In profile, the Vxi (O) comes with body-coloured ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), which integrate the turn indicators. The door handles are also body coloured and the driver-side door handle has a request sensor on it. This variant comes with 14-inch steel wheels with full covers. There is a CNG filler cap on the rear right fender, while the petrol filler lid is on the rear left fender. The A, B and C pillars have been blacked out, but the roof is body-coloured.

At the rear, it gets parking sensors and two reflectors in the bumper. The Swift Vxi (O) CNG gets LED tail lights and a rear defogger, but fails to get a rear wiper and washer, which is available from the next-in-line Zxi variant.

Also Read: Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: CNG Specifications Compared

Interior and Features

The Swift Vxi (O) CNG has a black cabin theme and black fabric seat upholstery. The front seats have adjustable headrests, while the rear seats have fixed headrests. Although the steering wheel has controls for the touchscreen, the Vxi (O) variant misses out on cruise control.

Maruti has equipped the Swift Vxi (O) CNG with a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop and manual AC. An analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID) can also be spotted. Other features of the Swift Vxi (O) CNG variant include electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 4-speaker sound system and two USB A-type ports in the front. However, there are no dedicated USB ports or AC vents for the rear passengers.

Boot

The boot of the Swift CNG carries a 55-litre single CNG tank which eats up all the boot space available on the petrol-powered Swift which has a boot space of 265 litres. Moreover, the CNG variants do not get a spare wheel but come with a tyre repair kit instead.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Swift vs Old Swift: Real World Performance Comparison

Powertrain

The Maruti Swift CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which can run on both petrol (82 PS/112 Nm) and CNG (70 PS/102 Nm). The petrol variants come mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The CNG variants, on the other hand, come with only the manual gearbox.

Rivals

The Maruti Swift CNG competes directly with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG. In terms of its pricing, it also competes with the CNG variants of the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT