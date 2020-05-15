Tata Offering Savings Of Up To Rs 40,000 This May

Modified On May 15, 2020 06:25 PM By Rohit for Tata Tigor

Tata is not offering any benefits on the Altroz and Nexon

Tigor gets a consumer offer and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each.

The Harrier is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

All offers are valid until May 31.

As the auto industry slowly gets back to normalcy, all carmakers, looking to turn the tables, have introduced benefits on their models. Tata also recently launched its online sales platform wherein buyers can configure their preferred model and even opt for doorstep delivery. Tata’s May offers are only applicable on three models including the Harrier . Here’s the model-wise breakup:

Tata Tiago

The Tiago is offered with total benefits up to Rs 25,000.

It gets a consumer offer of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata offers the Tigor with a consumer offer and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each, taking the total savings up to Rs 40,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata’s mid-size SUV is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Note: Select corporate employees can also avail a corporate discount. We suggest you contact the nearest Tata dealership for more details.

Tata has also rolled out special offers worth up to Rs 45,000 for police officials and healthcare professionals. These offers are applicable on all models except the Altroz and Nexon EV. You can check more about it here . So far Tata has opened nearly 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles and plans to resume operations at other plants soon.

