New Tata Harrier, Altroz Can Now Be Purchased Online And Delivered At Your Doorstep

Published On Apr 13, 2020 06:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

Customers can not only book the car but also purchase it on Tata’s online sales channel

Available across all states in India with over 750 dealerships.

It is an end-to-end buying process right from registering to making the online payment.

Customers can configure their selected Tata model and opt for their preferred mode of delivery.

We recently saw Hyundai launch its online car retail platform in India. Now, Tata Motors has introduced its online sales channel ‘Click To Drive’. It is offering this service across all states in India by tying up with over 750 dealerships.

You can check out Tata’s online car retail platform here . In order to use this service, you are required to register on the website. You then need to select the Tata model that you are interested in with the help of a video brochure. The model chosen can be configured as per the required variant, fuel type, and colour. The recently launched Tata Altroz is also included in Tata’s portfolio that is available for purchase on this platform. Customers can also opt for the customisation packs that are offered with the Altroz.

Tata is also offering customers the option of choosing a delivery method. They can either pick up the car from the selected dealership or request the dealership to deliver the car home at a later date.

Customers can book the car online, following which concierge service is enabled. An order confirmation e-mail is sent to the customer, followed by a detailed explanation of the purchase process with the help of the concierge service. Customers can also avail finance and exchange services, quotations, and offers via this service.

This end-to-end virtual purchase process is completed with the help of online communication tools.

