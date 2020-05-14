Tata Offers Special Discounts For Healthcare Workers In May 2020

Published On May 14, 2020 01:06 PM By Sonny

Maximum benefits worth up to Rs 45,000 on offer this month

Tata has introduced special limited time offers for healthcare workers who have been the frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The carmaker is yet to share the model-wise discounts on offer, though.

Under the offer, doctors, healthcare professionals and police officials can avail maximum benefits worth Rs 45,000. The special offers are valid till May 31. The Tigor sub-4m sedan, which is priced at Rs 5.75 lakh, gets the biggest discount. Other models included in these special benefits are the Tiago, Nexon and Harrier. The Tiago is priced at Rs 4.60 lakh, the Nexon from Rs 6.95 lakh and the Harrier at Rs 13.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Newer models like the Altroz and Nexon EV are not included as part of this special offer.

All Tata models except the Nexon EV can be booked and purchased online from the brand’s new sales channel called ‘Click To Drive’. It also allows you to choose the option of having your Tata car delivered straight to your house from the dealership you prefer.