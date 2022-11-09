Published On Nov 09, 2022 08:02 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

The Brezza’s monthly figures dropped significantly, dropping below the 10,000 units mark

For the month of October, the sales of subcompact SUVs declined by 15 percent. The Tata Nexon is the best-selling SUV this month, followed by the Brezza and Venue. The top three models account for almost 60 percent of the segment’s sales this month.

Here’s how each model fared in October:

October 2022 September 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 13767 14518 -5.17 26.12 21.73 4.39 14366 Maruti Brezza 9941 15445 -35.63 18.86 17.28 1.58 11138 Hyundai Venue 9585 11033 -13.12 18.19 22.71 -4.52 10214 Kia Sonet 7614 9291 -18.04 14.44 11.71 2.73 7517 Mahindra XUV300 6282 6080 3.32 11.92 9.04 2.88 5004 Nissan Magnite 2819 3069 -8.14 5.34 7.29 -1.95 2844 Renault Kiger 2685 2535 5.91 5.09 5.68 -0.59 2530 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 350 -100 0 4.52 -4.52 3693 Total 52693 62321 -15.44 99.96

Tata sold close to 14,000 units of the Tata Nexon in October, despite a 5 percent drop in month-on-month (MoM) figures, overtaking the Brezza to regain the top spot. Its average sales over the last six months remain the highest on this list. This includes the sales of Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max as well.

The new Brezza slid down to second after a MoM decline in sales of 35 percent, nearly 6,000 units fewer. It was still popular enough to be near the 10,000 units mark..

The Hyundai Venue’s MoM sales dropped below the 10,000 unit mark as well, along with a drop in its year-on-year market share. Its tally was less than 400 units short of the Brezza’s sales for October 2022.

The Kia Sonet is less popular than its Hyundai sibling, holding onto its spot as the fourth best seller in the segment. Its monthly sales have also dropped by around 20 percent.

The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the two models that have seen a positive MoM growth in October. It reported 6,282 units sold, which is better than its average sales of the past six months.

While the Nissan Magnite’s monthly sales have dropped and the Renault Kiger sees a small growth, the Nissan SUV sold better than its Renault sibling. Both of them clock less than 3,000 units in October.

Toyota sold zero units of the Urban Cruiser in October. While there is no official word on the SUV being discontinued, its production appears to have been halted for the time being.

Read More on : Venue on road price