Tata Nexon Gets Dearer By Up To Rs 10,000

Modified On Nov 29, 2021 09:42 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

The SUV now ranges from Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata has hiked the Nexon’s prices by up to Rs 10,000. Only some variants have gotten costlier, ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. The SUV sees its fourth price hike this year.

Here’s the latest price chart:

Petrol Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh - XM Rs 8.27 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 2,000 XM (S) Rs 8.81 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh Rs 5,000 XMA Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ Rs 9.27 lakh Rs 9.36 lakh Rs 9,000 XMA (S) Rs 9.41 lakh Rs 9.51 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh - XZ+ Dark Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh - XZA+ Rs 10.64 lakh Rs 10.64 lakh - XZ+ (S) Rs 10.67 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 2,000 XZ+ (O) Rs 10.97 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 2,000 XZA+ Dark Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh - XZ+ (O) Dark Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 4,000 XZA+ (O) Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA+ (O) Dark Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh -

The XMA (S) variant sees the highest price hike of Rs 10,000.

Many variants, including the base-spec XE, top-spec XZ+, and XZA+ (O) Dark retail at the same price as before.

The Nexon petrol continues to sell from Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh.

Diesel Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 8.59 lakh (Discontinued) XM Rs 9.51 lakh Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 8,000 XM (S) Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh - XMA Rs 10.13 lakh (Discontinued) XZ Rs 10.60 lakh (Discontinued) XMA (S) Rs 10.64 lakh Rs 10.64 lakh - XZ+ Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 11.35 lakh - XZ+ Dark Rs 11.74 lakh Rs 11.74 lakh - XZA+ Rs 11.97 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 2,000 XZ+ (S) Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ+ (O) Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 12.34 lakh Rs 4,000 XZA+ Dark Rs 12.34 lakh Rs 12.34 lakh - XZA+ S Rs 12.62 lakh (Discontinued) XZ+ (O) Dark Rs 12.64 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA+ (O) Rs 12.92 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 7,000 XZA+ (O) Dark Rs 13.24 lakh Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 10,000

The Nexon diesel now starts from Rs 9.59 lakh, after its base-spec XE variant was discontinued back in June.

The top-spec XZA+ (O) Dark variant gets the highest hike of Rs 10,000.

The diesel variants now retail from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh.

Also Read: Tata Punch vs Tata Nexon: Which Offers Better Value?

The Nexon gets two engines: 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 110PS 1.5-litre diesel. Both are offered with 6-speed manual and AMT options. The subcompact SUV features automatic projector headlamps, an electric sunroof, a digitised instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car tech (telematics), rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT