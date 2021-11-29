HomeNew CarsNewsTata Nexon Gets Dearer By Up To Rs 10,000
English | हिंदी

Tata Nexon Gets Dearer By Up To Rs 10,000

Modified On Nov 29, 2021 09:42 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

  • 9538 Views
  • Write a comment

The SUV now ranges from Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata has hiked the Nexon’s prices by up to Rs 10,000. Only some variants have gotten costlier, ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. The SUV sees its fourth price hike this year. 

Here’s the latest price chart: 

Petrol

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.29 lakh

-

XM

Rs 8.27 lakh

Rs 8.29 lakh

Rs 2,000

XM (S)

Rs 8.81 lakh

Rs 8.86 lakh

Rs 5,000

XMA

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 8.94 lakh

Rs 5,000

XZ

Rs 9.27 lakh

Rs 9.36 lakh

Rs 9,000

XMA (S)

Rs 9.41 lakh

Rs 9.51 lakh

Rs 10,000

XZ+

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

-

XZ+ Dark

Rs 10.39 lakh

Rs 10.39 lakh

-

XZA+

Rs 10.64 lakh

Rs 10.64 lakh

-

XZ+ (S)

Rs 10.67 lakh

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 2,000

XZ+ (O)

Rs 10.97 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 2,000

XZA+ Dark

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

-

XZ+ (O) Dark

Rs 11.30 lakh

Rs 11.34 lakh

Rs 4,000

XZA+ (O) 

Rs 11.59 lakh

Rs 11.64 lakh

Rs 5,000

XZA+ (O) Dark

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

-

  • The XMA (S) variant sees the highest price hike of Rs 10,000. 

  • Many variants, including the base-spec XE, top-spec XZ+, and XZA+ (O) Dark retail at the same price as before.

  • The Nexon petrol continues to sell from Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh. 

Diesel

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 8.59 lakh

(Discontinued)

  

XM

Rs 9.51 lakh

Rs 9.59 lakh

Rs 8,000

XM (S)

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

-

XMA

Rs 10.13 lakh

(Discontinued)

  

XZ

Rs 10.60 lakh

(Discontinued)

  

XMA (S)

Rs 10.64 lakh

Rs 10.64 lakh

-

XZ+

Rs 11.35 lakh

Rs 11.35 lakh

-

XZ+ Dark

Rs 11.74 lakh

Rs 11.74 lakh

-

XZA+

Rs 11.97 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 2,000

XZ+ (S)

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.04 lakh

Rs 5,000

XZ+ (O)

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 12.34 lakh

Rs 4,000

XZA+ Dark

Rs 12.34 lakh

Rs 12.34 lakh

-

XZA+ S

Rs 12.62 lakh

(Discontinued)

  

XZ+ (O) Dark

Rs 12.64 lakh

Rs 12.69 lakh

Rs 5,000

XZA+ (O)

Rs 12.92 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 7,000

XZA+ (O) Dark

Rs 13.24 lakh

Rs 13.34 lakh

Rs 10,000

  • The Nexon diesel now starts from Rs 9.59 lakh, after its base-spec XE variant was discontinued back in June.

  • The top-spec XZA+ (O) Dark variant gets the highest hike of Rs 10,000. 

  • The diesel variants now retail from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh. 

Also Read: Tata Punch vs Tata Nexon: Which Offers Better Value?

The Nexon gets two engines: 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 110PS 1.5-litre diesel. Both are offered with 6-speed manual and AMT options. The subcompact SUV features automatic projector headlamps, an electric sunroof, a digitised instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car tech (telematics), rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control. 

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 36% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Nexon In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience