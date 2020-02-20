Tata Motors To Deliver BS6 Diesel Harrier, Nexon & Altroz From March 2020

Modified On Feb 20, 2020 05:10 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Altroz

Deliveries of petrol-powered Nexon and Altroz have already started

Facelifted Tata Nexon with BS6 petrol and diesel engines and 2020 Harrier were launched earlier this year.

Tata Altroz was launched in January 2020 with BS6 petrol and diesel engines

Tata Motors is timing the diesel deliveries with the nationwide availability of BS6 fuel.

BS6 fuel is only available across Delhi-NCR for now.

Three Tata vehicles received BS6-compliant diesel engines this year - the Nexon facelift and Altroz on January 22 and Harrier on February 5 at Auto Expo 2020. While bookings were open before they were launched, deliveries of their diesel versions were a bit delayed. However, Tata Motors has confirmed to CarDekho that early birds will be able to lay hands on their cars starting March 2020. The deliveries of the petrol-powered BS6 Tata Nexon and Altroz are already underway, while the Harrier is not offered with a petrol engine.

BS6-compliant fuel is available only in Delhi NCR so far but the nationwide rollout will be completed by March 2020, before the BS6 deadline of April 1, 2020. This move by Tata Motors is well-timed as buyers would have got delivery of their vehicle by the time the BS6 fuel is ubiquitous.

The Tata Nexon and Altroz are powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine but in different states of tunes. The Nexon (110PS/260Nm) gets a 6-speed MT and AMT option, whereas the Altroz (90PS/200Nm) comes with only a 5-speed MT.

The Tata Harrier has not only seen a BS6 upgrade but also a power bump. Its Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine now churns out 170PS instead of 140PS in the BS4 unit, while the torque remains the same at 350Nm. It also receives a new 6-speed automatic transmission in addition to the 6-speed manual unit.

The diesel-equipped Altroz is priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh while the Nexon will set you back by Rs 8.45 lakh to Rs 12.10 lakh. The bigger Harrier will cost anywhere between Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh.

Read More on : Altroz on road price