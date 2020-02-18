Tata’s Safari Name To Live On As A 4X4 Moniker

Published On Feb 18, 2020 09:04 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata Safari Storme

It will be used in a fashion similar to the Tata Hexa Safari Edition that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

The Safari Edition moniker will be borne by Tata SUVs with 4x4 hardware.

Tata Harrier is also expected to get a 4x4 system and this badge as well.

This badge is similar to the Trail-rated insignia on off-road ready versions of Jeep SUVs like the Compass Trailhawk.

If you’re familiar with the ‘Trail Rated’ badging on Jeep SUVs, then you know that these are the most off-road capable vehicles from the brand, even by their standards. Now, if you know the Tata Safari, you’re probably aware of its rugged nature and bad-road credentials. That’s why even after bidding goodbye to us last year, the Safari nameplate will live on as a badge on Tata SUVs with 4x4 hardware.

The first example of this was seen at Auto Expo 2020 on the Tata Hexa Safari Edition, which retains its 4x4 capability while adding some rugged cosmetic upgrades and the ‘Safari Edition’ insignia inside-out. With this, the Tata Harrier which boasts of the Land Rover-derived D8 architecture (OMEGA ARC platform in Tata speak) optimised for off-roading will also get this badge.

The 2020 Harrier may be a FWD (front-wheel drive) SUV as of now, but it is expected to get a 4x4 variant soon after the introduction of a petrol-powered version.

The Harrier 4x4 is likely to be offered with the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel that puts out 170PS/350Nm. It could be offered with the same 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic torque converter that’s on offer currently. This setup could also make its way onto the 7-seater Tata Gravitas as well. The yet-to-be-unveiled Harrier petrol is expected to be a front-wheel-drive model.

While the Safari Edition moniker isn’t expected to bring changes as comprehensive as Jeep SUVs with ‘Trail-rated’ badges, it is a nice way of keeping the legacy of one of the most popular SUVs that drove the Indian car buyers through tough terrains.

