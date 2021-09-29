Tata Launches The Tiago NRG In Nepal

Published On Sep 29, 2021 11:40 AM By Tarun for Tata Tiago NRG

The NRG is essentially a crossover version of the regular Tiago

Tata has launched the Tiago NRG in Nepal at 33.75 lakh NPR (translates to Rs 21.12 lakh). The vehicles are now on display and will be sold across the dealerships of Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

The Tiago NRG gets all-round black body cladding, a revised front grille with tri-arrow pattern, and 15-inch dual-tone-style wheels. Tata is offering the 2021 Tiago NRG in four colours: Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red, and Cloudy Grey. The cabin has an all-black theme for the dashboard and seats.

The facelifted Tiago NRG is powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission options.

Here’s the official press release from the carmaker:

Tata Motors launches the all-new NRG in Nepal

The new NRG is now available across the Sipradi dealer network in Nepal at 33.75 Lakhs NPR

Kathmandu, 29th September 2021: In partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand launched yet another exciting product under its ‘New Forever’ range - the all-new NRG at a starting price of NPR 33.75 Lakhs. A testament of class and style, it is designed specifically for young and dynamic customers seeking a sporty SUV-like performance from their hatchback.

Positioned as the ‘Urban Toughroader’, the NRG is not only enhanced with an aggressive front visage and muscular body but also gives a tough road performance with a higher ground clearance. With a GNCAP 4-star adult safety rating, this vehicle will be launched in 4 attractive colors – Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey. The vehicles are now on display and have been made available for test drive across the dealer network of Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the launch of the all-new NRG in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design - true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment. A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.”

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Rajan Babu Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Tata NRG is a unique and exciting proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. We are excited to be a part of this journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated products to our customers in Nepal.”

The NRG comes packed with a range of premium features like a push start button, rear parking camera and auto fold ORVM to enhance its overall appeal. An amalgamation of the tough armored exterior and sporty charcoal black interiors, it ensures robust safety and great convenience with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains. With its 1.2L revotron engine, and manual and AMT transmissions, the NRG is engineered to deliver optimum power and torque for better driving experience. Indeed, a tough-roader, for the tough ones.

Read More on : Tiago NRG AMT